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Tesla, Spacex Fall Around 4% As Dems Flip Senate

Tesla, Spacex Fall Around 4% As Dems Flip Senate


Date: 2026-11-04 02:39:29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Shares of Elon Musk's aerospace firm SpaceX and carmaker Tesla fell around 4% in premarket trading on Wednesday after Democrats secured significant victories in the US midterm elections.

Democratic victories in key data center hubs raised concerns over potential restrictions on new data center developments. Musk also faced political setbacks after investing approximately $500 million in Republican candidates and campaign efforts.

SpaceX dropped 3.9%, while Tesla lost 3.6%, as investors assessed the potential implications of the results for Musk's businesses.

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