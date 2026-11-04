First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Along With Her Family Members, Attended Symphonic Show By Internationally Acclaimed Violinist David Garrett

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On November 4, internationally acclaimed violinist David Garrett performed at the Heydar Aliyev Center with his Millennium Symphony - Crossover Programme, a large-scale symphonic show spanning classical music, rock, pop and film scores.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, along with her family members, attended the symphonic show.

In his unique program, where classical music meets rock, pop, and cinema melodies, David Garrett presented works and musical hits by Beethoven, Hans Zimmer, Michael Jackson, as well as the bands Nirvana and Rammstein and other artists in his distinctive style.

David Garrett made his stage debut at the age of 10 and became the youngest-ever artist to sign with the prestigious Deutsche Grammophon at the age of 13.

After his graduation and continuing to this day David Garrett has been working with the most exceptional conductors in the classical field such as Zubin Mehta, Christoph Eschenbach, Riccardo Chailly, and Andrés Orozco-Estrada.

The classical album "ICONIC," which holds a special place in the artist's oeuvre, achieved an exceptional feat for classical music reaching number 4 in the German album pop charts. It also received the Golden Record and the Opus-Klassik 2023 as "Bestseller of the Year".

David Garrett embarked on an international tour with this classical repertoire, giving 113 concerts on five continents.