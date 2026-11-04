From Green Smoothies To Stem-Cell Supplements - Online 'Immune-Boosting' Ideas May Lead You Astray

MENAFN - The Conversation) We all want a well-functioning immune system to help us fight invasive bacteria and viruses and recover faster from illness. Popular“immune-boosting” ideas, however, might be more of a hindrance than a help.

Immune boosting is an online trend. Content producers share immune-boosting recipes - from smoothies to soups to poke bowls and pumpkin loaves. Nutrition books speak of“super powered immunity” while naturopathic clinics share immune-boosting“tips.”

The“boosting” phrase has become so commonplace that it frequently appears in health content from reputable academic institutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic - more so than ever in recent memory - had the public thinking hard about immunity. As interdisciplinary public health researchers studying the influential forces that shape public perceptions, the rise of immune-boosting discourse during this time caught our attention. We researched the trending concept in Google search results and on social media sites like Instagram.

We found it to be problematic in two ways: First, content often presents scientific inaccuracies about how the immune system functions; second, it showcases corporations that push ineffective products or services. At a time when trust in evidence-based interventions like vaccines is on shaky ground, this can lead to negative outcomes for our health.

Immunity and Society is a new series from The Conversation Canada that presents new vaccine discoveries and immune-based innovations that are changing how we understand and protect human health. Through a partnership with the Bridge Research Consortium, these articles - written by experts in Canada at the forefront of immunology, biomanufacturing, social science and humanities - explore the latest developments and their impacts.

Balance, don't supercharge

Not all immunity-boosting content is inaccurate or harmful. Information from research or medical organizations often focuses on healthy eating, exercising, getting proper sleep and avoiding the harms of tobacco and alcohol. The idea of boosting or enhancing one's immunity, however, remains fundamentally flawed. The immune system needs maintaining, not enhancing.

That's because each person's immune system is complex, made up of cells, tissues, organs and proteins. This system works innately and non-specifically to keep harmful invader germs out, using, for example, the skin and mucous membranes as a protective barrier. It also works adaptively, deploying a targeted and specific response for harmful invaders.

The adaptive immune system uses B-cells that produce antibodies - special proteins that attach to invader germs and either mark them for destruction or neutralize their effects. There are also T-cells, which act as destroyers, hunting and killing cells that have been infected by germs.

Amazingly, the adaptive process of the immune system builds memory cells of the pathogens it battles. When the same invader re-enters the body, it can be quickly recognized and targeted more effectively. A well-functioning immune system also correctly differentiates between your own cells versus invader cells.

An under-performing immune system increases the possibility and severity of infection. But an over-active immune system can lead to a host of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Maintaining the immune system therefore involves balance - not supercharging its functions and abilities.

Corporations boost profits

Those who promote the concept of“immune boosting” are often simply trying to generate profit. The very idea of“boosting” can create a sentiment of lacking - that one's health could (always) be better. This frames health status as a deficit requiring people to continually pursue restorative or optimization efforts - a commonly used health and wellness marketing strategy.

The first step is to establish a void, accompanied by anxiety or fear. The second step is to offer purchasable actions that address the void.

Our research on Instagram during the pandemic, for example, found that more than 96 per cent of the immune-boosting content we reviewed came from creators that sold or advertised products or services. We found 62 different companies tagged in a sample of 28 posts.

We also reflected on how the social media hashtag #immunebooster itself functioned as a rhetorical product used to“generate activity in the online attention economy.”

Other companies may promote immunity-enhancing products or services with immunity-enhancing claims, such as hydrotherapy, IV drips, cleanses and detoxes. Cereal companies in the past have also marketed their products as “supporting” immunity. There is no good evidence that any of these activities have immune-function benefit.

Stem-cell supplements

Dietary supplements in the form of vitamins, minerals or herbs also offer limited benefit to those without diagnosed deficiencies.

As noted in an immune-boosting article by a Canadian pharmaceutical chain,“to date, no drug, product or natural remedy has been officially approved by Health Canada to boost the immune system.” Yet corporations market them as either explicitly boosting or generally offering benefit to the immune system.

Recent research from our team, for example, assessed the marketing of“stem cell” supplements on the e-commerce marketplace, Amazon. We found more than 40 per cent of the products claimed immunity-related benefits.

Supplements are now big business, with a market valuation in the hundreds of billions. It is not surprising to find a broad, all-encompassing marketing approach to products such as“stem cell” supplements that have no clear evidence of efficacy for any health ailment

Trust in medicine

The commercialization of immunity is a concern for all of us. Commercialized health spaces, can damage trust in health-care systems and confusion around who and what we trust.

If our perceptions are shaped by companies and influencers, this might negatively influence vital evidence-based health activities, such as vaccination. Rampant vaccine misinformation during the pandemic dissuaded vaccine uptake and helped promote inaccurate ideas of personal immunity.

Vaccine hesitancy is highly complex, with multiple factors at play. Politics and polarization are increasingly influential forces. Inaccurate immunity discourse only further clouds information landscapes and, in turn, vaccination decision-making.

Health and wellness marketing is savvy and alluring, carefully crafted to pique our interest and provide solutions. In today's media environments, we all need to be cautious and critical of companies marketing products and services for our health and well-being. It matters when assessing preparedness for any future pandemic, and how our health-care systems can build and maintain public trust.

Accurate understandings of immunity help us maintain well-functioning immune systems and a well-functioning society.