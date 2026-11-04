Asset Homez Recognised As 'Top-Performing Broker' By Alef

Published: Wed 4 Nov 2026, 3:45 PM

Asset Homez International Properties LLC has been recognized as a Top-Performing Broker by Alef Group, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth in Dubai's competitive real estate sector.

The recognition reflects the company's sales performance for Linar by Alef Group and reinforces its focus on building strong developer partnerships and delivering value to property buyers and investors.

The achievement highlights Asset Homez International Properties' growing presence in the UAE property market, supported by a diverse team, established industry relationships and a business strategy focused on long-term growth.

Established in December 2020, Asset Homez International Properties LLC has developed its operations across the UAE, with a presence in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Its headquarters is located in Business Bay, Dubai, placing the company within one of the emirate's key business and real estate districts. Its future plans include expanding the operations to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, the United Kingdom, Singapore and the United States.

The company brings together more than 150 real estate professionals from different nationalities, reflecting the international character of Dubai's property market. Its operations focus on connecting local and international buyers with property opportunities across the UAE, including off-plan developments and resale properties.

Beyond real estate brokerage, Asset Homez also offers holiday home management through Asset Holiday homes LLC, expanding its services to include short-term rentals, property management and investment opportunities through Asset Investment LLC.

Asset Homez reports more than AED 5 billion in transactions closed globally, a milestone that reflects the scale of its business activities and its engagement with property buyers and investors across markets. The company continues to focus on expanding its reach while strengthening its market knowledge, client relationships and developer network.

Asset Homez maintains strong alliance partnerships with leading developers, including Emaar and Damac. Through exceptional service, strong developer relationships, and outstanding sales performance, the company has earned multiple industry recognitions, reflecting its commitment to excellence and the trust it continues to build across the UAE real estate market.

Commenting on the recognition, Bijoy Mannil, Director of Finance & Operations at Asset Homez International Properties LLC, said, "Our partnerships with leading developers are built on trust, consistency and a shared commitment to delivering value to clients. Recognition from Alef is an important milestone for our team and reflects the strength of our working relationship."

Anvar C Sadath, Director of Sales & Marketing at Asset Homez International Properties LLC, added, "This achievement belongs to our team and our clients, whose trust has been central to our journey. We are grateful to Alef for this recognition and remain focused on strengthening our partnerships and delivering a high standard of service across the UAE real estate market."

The recognition by Alef marks another chapter in Asset Homez's journey. As the company builds on its performance in the UAE, its next phase will centre on strengthening existing partnerships, expanding its professional network and pursuing new opportunities in international real estate markets.