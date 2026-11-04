Casa Vista Development Enters Next Growth Chapter As AQUORA Phase 1 Sells Out

Published: Wed 4 Nov 2026, 4:21 PM

Casa Vista Development has marked a new stage in its growth journey following the successful unveiling of its Dh350 million residential development, AQUORA, on Dubai Islands.

The developer confirmed that Phase 1 had sold out ahead of its official unveiling, with Phase 2 subsequently released to prospective buyers.

The milestone gives the occasion significance beyond the unveiling itself. Held on 28 October at Madinat Jumeirah, the event drew more than 800 attendees, including distinguished guests, investors, partners and media representatives. The positive reception brought the developer's current market presence and longer-term ambitions into focus.

The Phase 1 sell-out marks the start of AQUORA's next commercial chapter rather than the conclusion of its story.

The subsequent release of Phase 2 extends the opportunity for buyers to consider a waterfront address on Dubai Islands, with an emphasis on architectural character, thoughtfully planned residences and construction quality.

From an established business foundation to a growing development portfolio

The company's approach draws on a wider family business journey that began in 2012 across trading, commodities, logistics, construction and real estate. Strategic real estate investment activity from 2015 deepened its experience in location selection, asset assessment and long-term value creation.

Casa Vista Development is bringing that background into a portfolio shaped by craftsmanship, careful execution and a commitment to lasting residential quality.

The developer is preparing additional projects for future announcement as part of its continued commitment to Dubai. While details of the upcoming developments will be shared in due course, its stated direction is clear: to expand selectively, maintain high construction standards and offer further opportunities across the city's residential real estate market.

Abdul Basit, Chairman of Casa Vista Development, said,“AQUORA reflects our commitment to creating homes that people can believe in, both for the experience they offer and for the standards behind their delivery. Having Phase 1 sell out before the unveiling, followed by such a positive response to the evening, is an important moment for our team. We see this as part of a larger journey. Our focus remains on building trust through quality, bringing forward new developments and strengthening Casa Vista Development's long-term presence in Dubai.”

AQUORA: A signature address with its next phase under way

Inspired by the movement and serenity of water, AQUORA's“Form Follows Flow” philosophy shapes a contemporary coastal identity on Dubai Islands. The development is planned across a 50,000 sq ft plot with 242,000 sq ft of built-up area, comprising 105 residences and six waterfront retail spaces.

Its lifestyle offering includes more than 20 amenities, including a 22-metre rooftop infinity pool, a Technogym fitness centre, yoga studio, Zen Garden, pickleball court, concierge services and a signature arrival experience. Handover is scheduled for Q1 2028.

With Phase 2 now released and further projects in the pipeline, Casa Vista Development is building on AQUORA's momentum to reinforce its commitment to distinctive living experiences, dependable construction standards and sustained investment in Dubai's residential sector.