Ajman To Introduce Paid Public Parking In 3 Streets Starting November 7
- By: Khaleej Times Staff
Three streets in Ajman will apply paid parking starting Saturday, November 7, 2026, the emirate's Municipality announced on Wednesday, as part of efforts to improve traffic flow.
Authorities stressed that introducing paid parking in these roads also contributes to improving the quality of life in Ajman and enhancing the services provided to the community.Recommended For You Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Parking in Al Salam, Al Hejen and Sheikh Zayed streets will be subject to fees; the authority notified motorists in three separate advisories, sharing maps of the affected areas. Take a look:ALSO READ
- Paid parking activated in 3 new areas in Al Ain from October 26 Paid parking begins in Sharjah's Aljada; on-street fee will cost Dh6.5 per hour Sharjah extends paid parking hours to midnight from July 1
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment