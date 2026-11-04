UAE Records 2.3-Magnitude Quake On Fujairah Coast
- By: Meher Dhanjal
The UAE recorded a 2.3-magnitude quake off the coast of Fujairah on Wednesday, November 4, the National Centre of Meteorology said.
The tremor was recorded at 8.06pm, local UAE time.Recommended For You Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators
In a graphic by the NCM, the authority indicated that the intensity of the quake would lie between points 2 and 3 on its chart. Points 2 and 3 showed light fixtures swinging a little bit - indicating no actual damage to material property.
Take a look at the graphic below:
Just last month, the UAE recorded another 1.6-magnitude tremor off the coast of Dibba Al Fujairah at 9.38pm UAE time on Friday, October 16.ALSO READ
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