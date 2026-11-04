Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
UAE Records 2.3-Magnitude Quake On Fujairah Coast

UAE Records 2.3-Magnitude Quake On Fujairah Coast


Date: 2026-11-04 02:36:26

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

In a graphic by the NCM, the authority indicated that the intensity of the quake would lie between points 2 and 3 on its chart - indicating no actual damage to material property
    By: Meher Dhanjal

    The UAE recorded a 2.3-magnitude quake off the coast of Fujairah on Wednesday, November 4, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

    The tremor was recorded at 8.06pm, local UAE time.

    Recommended For You Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators

    In a graphic by the NCM, the authority indicated that the intensity of the quake would lie between points 2 and 3 on its chart. Points 2 and 3 showed light fixtures swinging a little bit - indicating no actual damage to material property.

    Take a look at the graphic below:

    Just last month, the UAE recorded another 1.6-magnitude tremor off the coast of Dibba Al Fujairah at 9.38pm UAE time on Friday, October 16.

    ALSO READ
      1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded off Fujairah coast, NCM reports UAE's NCM records 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Japan

    MENAFN04112026000049011007ID1111916679


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search