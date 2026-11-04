Saving UAE's Language, Making Paper Bags: Meet Abu Dhabi Award Winners Crowned At SIBF

At just 10 years old, Abdul Muqeet Abdul Mannan began turning discarded newspapers into paper bags to help reduce plastic waste. More than a decade later, his efforts stand alongside the achievements of a pioneering Emirati doctor and two researchers who have dedicated their lives to preserving the UAE's cultural heritage.

Their stories are among those highlighted by the Abu Dhabi Awards at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2026, which recognise individuals whose contributions have made a positive difference to society.

From protecting the environment to saving lives and safeguarding Emirati traditions, the four honourees demonstrate how dedication and individual action can leave a lasting impact on communities.

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Abdul Muqeet Abdul Mannan was only 10 when the UAE's 2010 campaign, 'UAE Free of Plastic Bags', inspired him to find an alternative to plastic bags, which can take hundreds of years to decompose.

Using discarded newspapers, he began producing practical paper bags and distributing them across Abu Dhabi.

Within his first year, he had made and donated more than 4,000 bags.

His initiative soon expanded beyond his home as he organised workshops in schools, companies, and government institutions, teaching others how to create environmentally friendly alternatives.

He also partnered with local grocery stores to distribute the bags, while his initiative was adopted by his school and several companies.

His environmental advocacy eventually reached international platforms, including the United Nations TUNZA Conference in Indonesia in 2011, where he promoted practical steps towards sustainability.

For more than 50 years, Jordanian researcher Dr Ghassan Al Hasan has dedicated his work to studying and preserving Nabati poetry, a traditional form of poetry deeply connected to Emirati identity.

As an adviser to the Poetry and Legacy Sector at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, he has contributed to initiatives documenting the UAE's cultural traditions.

The first person to earn a doctorate in Nabati poetry, Dr Al Hasan has played an important role in researching, analyzing, and authenticating traditional poems.

His publications include Nabati Poetry During the Procession of Sheikh Zayed and Collection of the Taghrooda UAE Poems.

He also helped prepare the UAE's nomination files for Al-Ayyala and Al-Taghrooda, which Unesco inscribed on its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list.

From emergency rooms to Antarctica

Dr Ayesha Musabbah Al Memari has built a career that spans hospital emergency departments, humanitarian missions, and some of the world's highest mountains.

As the first Emirati woman to specialise in emergency medicine and critical care, she has broken barriers in healthcare.

She also became the first female civilian doctor to volunteer to treat Emirati soldiers in Saudi Arabia.

Holding Canadian board certifications in both specialties from McGill University, she serves as a consultant at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

Dr Al Memari founded and directed Mafraq Hospital's Emergency Medicine Residency Program and has held leadership positions in emergency medicine.

Beyond medicine, she has earned three master's degrees and a law degree and contributed to humanitarian missions, medical research, and community initiatives.

She has also authored six books, including educational stories for children.

Her determination extends beyond the hospital. Having climbed five of the world's Seven Summits, she became the first Emirati woman to reach the summit of Mount Vinson, Antarctica's highest peak.

Documenting the UAE's disappearing words

For Iraqi historian Dr Faleh Handhal, a personal interest in Emirati dialects and poetry developed into a lifelong mission to preserve the country's linguistic heritage.

After arriving in Abu Dhabi more than 40 years ago, he began working in the oil and gas industry in 1977, where his interest in local language and traditions continued to grow.

He has since contributed to more than 35 books documenting the history and culture of the UAE and the wider region.

Among his most significant works is A Dictionary of the Arabic Dialect and Spoken Words of the UAE, which records traditional expressions, Bedouin vocabulary and poetry passed down through generations.

As traditional lifestyles change and oral storytelling becomes less common, his research helps preserve words and expressions that might otherwise disappear.

Through their contributions, the four honourees reflect the spirit of the Abu Dhabi Awards, demonstrating how efforts in education, culture, healthcare and environmental protection can create a lasting legacy for future generations.

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