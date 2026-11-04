Adib Opens Trading For Dh1.75 Billion Rights Issue Key Dates Investors Should Know

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has opened trading for its Dh1.75 billion rights issue on Wednesday, November 4, allowing eligible shareholders and investors to buy or sell rights on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange until November 16, 2026.

The bank said the subscription period for new shares will begin on November 10 and close on November 24, with each right allowing its holder to subscribe for one new ADIB share at an issue price of Dh16.45.

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Eligible shareholders registered as of November 2 were allocated one right for every 34.14 existing Adib shares held, subject to applicable rounding adjustments.

The rights are being traded on ADX under the symbol "ADIBRI26", with their market price determined by supply and demand.

What shareholders and investors should know

Shareholders who do not wish to exercise all their rights can sell them to other investors during the trading period.

Investors seeking to subscribe for additional shares can purchase rights on ADX before trading closes on November 16.

However, ADIB clarified that purchasing rights does not automatically result in ownership of new shares. Investors must separately submit a subscription application and pay Dh16.45 for each new share during the subscription period.

Shareholders who choose not to subscribe will retain their existing shares, but their percentage ownership in the bank will be diluted following the issuance of the new shares, including if they sell their rights.

Key dates for Adib's rights issue

The rights trading period runs from November 4 to November 16, 2026, while subscriptions for new shares will be accepted from November 10 to November 24.

Trading in the newly issued shares is expected to begin on ADX on December 18, 2026.

How to subscribe

Adib is acting as the sole receiving bank for the rights issue.

Investors can subscribe through the ADX ePortal or participating ADIB branches. Adib account holders can also complete their subscriptions digitally through the Adib Mobile App using their existing banking credentials.

Further information, including the prospectus and subscription procedures, is available on ADIB's official website at .

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