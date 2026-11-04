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'Hardest Days Of My Life': Keeper Issues First Statement After Jesus De Miguel Death

'Hardest Days Of My Life': Keeper Issues First Statement After Jesus De Miguel Death


Date: 2026-11-04 02:35:35

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono said Wednesday he is enduring the "hardest days of my life" after the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, whom he collided with during a Spanish second division match on Monday.

"I struggle to find the words and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened. I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus. I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him," said Owono in a statement published by his club Andorra.

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De Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during the match, the Spanish second-tier club said.

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The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the striker in the chest with his knee.

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Khaleej Times

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