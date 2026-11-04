Flying To US? Travellers Need To Declare If They Visited DR Congo In Past 21 Days

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The US has introduced a new requirement for all air travellers flying into or connecting through the country to declare that they have not visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the 21 days before boarding their flight.

The order was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), on October 22, 2026. It applies to all people boarding a flight to the US from any foreign country, including US citizens, US nationals, and lawful permanent residents.

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An amended order issued on October 28 clarified that the requirement applies to everyone travelling on any aircraft, including crew members operating passenger and cargo flights, as well as those travelling in a non-operating capacity, such as crew members repositioning on so-called 'deadhead' flights.

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Under the requirement, travellers must sign an attestation form confirming that they have not been present in the DRC during the 21 days preceding their departure for the US.

The measure took effect at 11.59pm EST on November 3, 2026, and applies to flights departing from foreign countries for the US at or after that time.

An advisory on Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates' website said that each passenger requires a separate attestation. An authorised representative can complete and sign on behalf of a passenger where permitted.

"Please print out the form from the US government website, complete it and present the physical copy at check‐in for verification. For connecting customers, the verification may take place at the boarding gate," they said.

This attestation is required as a public health measure intended to reduce the risk of Ebola being introduced into the US through air travel. The CDC said the overall risk to the American public and travellers remains low.

They have also set out technical instructions to provide guidance to domestic and foreign airlines and aircraft operators on how to implement the CDC Order.

Airlines must confirm, at or shortly before the time of boarding, that all people onboard the aircraft, or a representative authorized to act on their behalf, have completed the attestation.

They have to implement a process by which they will collect and retain this attestation in digital or paper form, and are required to provide the attestation to the US Government upon request.

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