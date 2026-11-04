Arab-Israeli Party Raam Endorses Eisenkot To Form New Government

"The parliamentary group of the United Arab List has decided to recommend Eisenkot to form the next government," the party known by its Hebrew acronym Raam said in a press statement ahead of a meeting with President Isaac Herzog, who is consulting with various political forces on the formation of a new government.

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