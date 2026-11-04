Biorem, CCL, Cineplex At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> BioRem Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $4.29. BIOREM reported record Third-Quarter Earnings of $ 2.7 Million and $0.16 EPS. Revenue increased 48% over the same Period in Prior Year.
CCL Industries Inc (T.B) Hit a 52-Week High of $101.38. CCL will be releasing its 2026 Third-Quarter Earnings Results on Tuesday, November 10, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be holding a live webcast on Wednesday, November 11.
Cineplex Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $13.59. On Saturday, November 14, Cineplex Community Day returns to participating Cineplex, The Rec Room and Playdium locations, bringing Canadians together for free movies, gaming and food and beverage offers, all while giving back.
Chorus Aviation Inc. (T)Hit a 52-Week High of $31.07. Chorus announced this week it had completed the previously announced acquisition of SkyCare Air Ambulance, a fixed-wing air ambulance operator providing 24/7 medevac, repatriation, organ transport and charter services across Canada and the United States. The acquisition was announced October 19, and closed on November 1.
Dollarama Inc (T:DOL) Hit a 52-Week High of $215.13. No news stories available today.
DAVIDsTEA Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.28. No news stories available today.
First Canadian Graphite Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 66 cents. Late in October, First Canadian Graphite announced the official receipt of its Authorization for Impact-Causing Exploration Work from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts for its Lac Guéret South Graphite Project in Québec's Manicouagan region.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $2,788.02. Fairfax Financial Holdings reported lower third-quarter earnings on Tuesday as investment losses, driven largely by rising interest rates and declines in bond valuations, offset stronger performance across its insurance and reinsurance operations.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Ltd (T:HMM.A) Hit a 52-Week High of $31.17. No news stories available today.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $63.85. No news stories available today.
Propel Holdings Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $29.90. Propel Holdings today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Propel also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a further increase to its dividend from C$1.02 to C$1.08 per share on an annualized basis, effective Q4 2026. This represents an increase of 6% and the Company's thirteenth consecutive quarterly dividend increase. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars
Waste Connections, Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $265.11. No news stories available today.
CCL Industries Inc (T.B) Hit a 52-Week High of $101.38. CCL will be releasing its 2026 Third-Quarter Earnings Results on Tuesday, November 10, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be holding a live webcast on Wednesday, November 11.
Cineplex Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $13.59. On Saturday, November 14, Cineplex Community Day returns to participating Cineplex, The Rec Room and Playdium locations, bringing Canadians together for free movies, gaming and food and beverage offers, all while giving back.
Chorus Aviation Inc. (T)Hit a 52-Week High of $31.07. Chorus announced this week it had completed the previously announced acquisition of SkyCare Air Ambulance, a fixed-wing air ambulance operator providing 24/7 medevac, repatriation, organ transport and charter services across Canada and the United States. The acquisition was announced October 19, and closed on November 1.
Dollarama Inc (T:DOL) Hit a 52-Week High of $215.13. No news stories available today.
DAVIDsTEA Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.28. No news stories available today.
First Canadian Graphite Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 66 cents. Late in October, First Canadian Graphite announced the official receipt of its Authorization for Impact-Causing Exploration Work from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts for its Lac Guéret South Graphite Project in Québec's Manicouagan region.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $2,788.02. Fairfax Financial Holdings reported lower third-quarter earnings on Tuesday as investment losses, driven largely by rising interest rates and declines in bond valuations, offset stronger performance across its insurance and reinsurance operations.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Ltd (T:HMM.A) Hit a 52-Week High of $31.17. No news stories available today.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $63.85. No news stories available today.
Propel Holdings Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $29.90. Propel Holdings today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Propel also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a further increase to its dividend from C$1.02 to C$1.08 per share on an annualized basis, effective Q4 2026. This represents an increase of 6% and the Company's thirteenth consecutive quarterly dividend increase. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars
Waste Connections, Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $265.11. No news stories available today.
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