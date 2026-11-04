Why Some UAE Families Are Choosing Staycations Over Travelling Abroad

With flight tickets becoming expensive during holiday periods, some UAE families are choosing to spend their breaks closer to home rather than travel abroad.

For UAE resident Fatima Mohammed, travelling overseas for just a few days is not worth the cost, especially when flights to nearby destinations can be expensive or already sold out.

"Even travelling to closer destinations is expensive, and sometimes the tickets are already sold out. It's not worth paying that much for just a few days," she told Khaleej Times.

With the weather becoming cooler across the UAE, Fatima believes families can enjoy a holiday without having to leave the country.

She is considering a three to four-day staycation in Ras Al Khaimah with her son, although she has yet to decide whether to book a hotel or spend a few days outdoors in the mountains or near a wadi.

"If the hotels are too expensive, you can always plan an outdoor staycation somewhere in the UAE," she said.

Cost is a major factor

For Fatima, one of the biggest differences between a local holiday and travelling abroad is the cost.

She estimates that a hotel staycation could cost her up to Dh5,000, depending on the accommodation, while an overseas holiday could reach Dh15,000 once flights, hotels, food and activities are included.

"At this time of the year, staycations are definitely more affordable," she said.

Her plans are simple, with most of the holiday expected to be spent relaxing outdoors, having barbecues, going for walks and visiting nearby attractions.

Travelling with children also plays a role in her decision. Fatima said shorter holidays within the UAE are easier to manage with her son, as travelling abroad involves more planning and time.

"For a short break, a staycation is better with kids. But if it's a longer holiday, maybe three weeks, then travelling abroad is an option," she explained.

'Change of scenery'

For Tala Chalabi, choosing a staycation is more about getting a change of scenery without having to travel too far from home.

"I didn't want to get on a plane and travel somewhere. I prefer a quick staycation where I feel like I'm changing the scenery and getting out of Dubai and my usual routine, but I'm still close to home," she told Khaleej Times.

Tala is considering either Hatta or Fujairah for a stay of at least three nights, giving her time to relax and enjoy the holiday with her family.

Like Fatima, she believes staying within the UAE is a more affordable option, particularly when the cost of flights is removed.

"I definitely expect it to cost less than travelling abroad because we're saving on flight tickets," she said.

During her staycation, Tala plans to spend time with her family, enjoy dinners together and celebrate Christmas.

She also believes local holidays make travelling with children easier, as families can enjoy a short break without the additional arrangements involved in flying overseas.

Their preferences come as local getaways continue to attract UAE residents.

According to dnata Travel, staycation bookings for the October half-term break increased by 31 per cent compared with the same period a year ago.

For both families, staying within the UAE offers an opportunity to enjoy a few days away from their usual routines without the cost and planning of travelling abroad.

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