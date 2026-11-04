French Regional Bank Says Cyberattack Caused 'Fraudulent Transactions'
Paris, France: French regional bank Credit Mutuel Arkea said Wednesday that it had been the victim of a cyberattack that permitted fraudulent transactions reportedly amounting to $133 million (118 million euros).
The bank, the arm of French financial services giant Credit Mutuel in Brittany and elsewhere in western France, said the attack was now "under control" and there would be "no financial consequence" for its clients. It did not confirm the amount lost, which was reported by regional media Le Telegramme.
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