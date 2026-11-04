Bangladesh Agrees To Japanese Conditions Amid No Plans For Airport Within 100 Km Of Dhaka: Minister

"I personally believe there is no need to build another airport within 100 kilometers of Dhaka. Besides, Japan has not imposed any condition prohibiting us from constructing an airport. We can build one, but we will not be able to use it,' he said.

The minister made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists after an inspection at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 4.

He said constructing a new airport itself takes around 10 years, suggesting that there was little immediate need for another facility so close to the capital.

Asked whether the opening of the Third Terminal would lead to the closure of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, Millat said the government planned to dedicate the existing terminals to budget airlines, domestic flights, and Hajj and Umrah operations.

"We want to dedicate Terminals 1 and 2 to budget airlines, domestic flights, and Hajj and Umrah flights," he said.

The minister added that chartered flights would also operate from the existing terminals.

"The plan has been designed in such a way that these operations can be accommodated within Terminals 1 and 2," he said.

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