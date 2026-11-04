Michael Bogdan Scholarship For Healthcare Announces Open Call For Undergraduate Applicants Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare today announces that applications are officially open for its one-time award recognizing undergraduate students who demonstrate academic excellence and a genuine commitment to serving others through healthcare. Founded by entrepreneur and healthcare executive Michael Bogdan, the scholarship reflects a belief that investing in future healthcare professionals strengthens communities, expands access to quality care, and encourages innovation across the healthcare industry. The program is open to undergraduate students across the United States and is not bound to any specific city or state.

Michael Bogdan established the scholarship to support students who share a passion for creating meaningful change in healthcare. His own journey combines healthcare knowledge with entrepreneurial success, and his experience building healthcare-focused real estate companies has shown him the importance of providing healthcare professionals with the resources and environments they need to deliver exceptional patient care. Through this initiative, Michael Bogdan aims to recognize students who demonstrate both academic dedication and a sincere commitment to improving the lives of patients.

One deserving student will receive a $10,000 scholarship award based on the quality of their essay submission, academic dedication, and commitment to pursuing a healthcare career. The award is a one-time scholarship intended to support the recipient's educational journey.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university in the United States. They must be pursuing a degree leading toward a healthcare-related career, demonstrate a commitment to serving patients and improving healthcare, submit an original essay before the application deadline, and meet all scholarship submission requirements.

Essay Topic

The essay prompt asks applicants to describe what inspired them to pursue a career in healthcare and explain how they hope to make a meaningful impact within their chosen healthcare profession. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the values that guide their goals, the challenges they hope to address, and the difference they aspire to make in the lives of patients and their community.

How to Apply

Students should submit the following materials by email: completed application information, an original essay responding to the scholarship prompt, current proof of undergraduate enrollment, and student contact information including full name, college or university, degree program, phone number, and email address. All application materials should be emailed to....

Important Dates

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 15, 2027. The winner of the scholarship will be announced on May 15, 2027. Applications should be submitted before the published deadline. Essays will be evaluated on originality, clarity, thoughtfulness, and the applicant's commitment to pursuing a career in healthcare.

The Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare encourages eligible undergraduate students nationwide to apply and looks forward to recognizing a future healthcare professional dedicated to making a meaningful impact.

About The Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare

The Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare was founded to recognize undergraduate students who demonstrate both academic excellence and a genuine commitment to serving others through healthcare. Established by entrepreneur and healthcare executive Michael Bogdan, the scholarship reflects the belief that investing in future healthcare professionals strengthens communities, expands access to quality care, and encourages innovation across the healthcare industry. Through this one-time award, the organization supports students who share a passion for creating meaningful change in healthcare.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Michael Bogdan

Organization: The Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare

Website:

Email:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at