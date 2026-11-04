LAT Water Technologies: Revised Industrial Emissions Directive Puts Water Efficiency Into Industrial Permits

A full-scale LAT Water unit at an industrial site in the UK. The patented evaporative process has been validated at full scale by Jacobs Engineering and the Carbon Trust.

The heat exchanger on a LAT Water unit. The process is driven by low-grade waste heat the host site already produces, so it needs neither fuel nor grid electricity.

Waste heat already produced on site can recover water from effluent that permits increasingly require operators to reduce

- Jozef Wallis, VP Commercial EMEA, LAT Water Technologies

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAT Water Technologies says the revised EU Industrial Emissions Directive is turning water efficiency and effluent reduction from good practice into a permit condition for Europe's largest industrial sites.

Directive (EU) 2024/1785 revises the rules for around 75,000 installations in sectors including energy, metals, minerals, chemicals and waste. Member states were required to transpose it into national law by 1 July 2026. Permits must now address resource efficiency, including water use, and discharge limits are tied to Best Available Techniques conclusions that are reviewed sector by sector.

For operators this creates two pressures at once: discharge less, and use less fresh water. Recovering clean water from effluent and reusing it on site addresses both.

The obstacle has been energy. The hardest effluents, with high salinity and mixed contaminants, can often only be finished by thermal evaporation, which traditionally burns fuel or draws grid electricity. LAT's patented process runs instead on low-grade waste heat, such as exhaust gases, cooling water or process heat, that the same sites already reject.

"Heavy industry has two things in surplus: low-grade heat and difficult water," said Jozef Wallis, VP Commercial EMEA at LAT Water Technologies. "The revised directive is a strong reason to use one to deal with the other."

LAT's technology has been validated at full scale by Jacobs Engineering and the Carbon Trust, with units previously deployed in the UK and China.

ENDS

Notes to editors

About LAT Water Technologies

LAT Water Technologies Ltd (UK) designs evaporative water purification systems that run on low-grade waste heat. The patented process treats high-salinity and multi-contaminant industrial effluent, recovering clean water and reducing contaminants to manageable solids. The technology has been validated by Jacobs Engineering and the Carbon Trust and is protected by 10 granted international patents. LAT works with industrial operators and distribution partners in Europe, the Gulf, India, China and North America. LAT Water Technologies Ltd., company number 15568602, is registered in England and Wales: . More at .

Media enquiries: Jozef Wallis, VP Commercial EMEA, LAT Water Technologies,...,

Jozef Wallis

LAT Water Technologies Ltd

+44 7885 477169

...

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LAT Water Technologies: revised Industrial Emissions Directive puts water efficiency into industrial permits News Provided By LAT Water Technologies Ltd November 04, 2026, 19:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Science



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