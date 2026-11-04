TRAFFIX November NAX Index Signals Easing Cross-Border Freight Conditions Amid Peak Season Capacity And Fuel Pressures

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Canada NAX falls to 54 and Mexico NAX slips to 52, while high fuel costs and limited truck capacity carry into peak season

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TRAFFIX, a third-party logistics (“3PL”) provider, today released its November 2026 NAX Index, showing that cross-border freight conditions between the United States, Canada, and Mexico eased for a second consecutive month but remain tougher than normal as peak shipping season approaches.The Canada NAX fell to 54 from 57 in October indicating that it continues to be the more difficult corridor, while the Mexico NAX slipped to 52 from 54. The NAX Index combines more than 10 economic, freight, and trade indicators into a monthly score for the U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico corridors. Both scores remain above the Index's 50-point threshold, which signals tighter overall conditions for shippers."Trade policy changes eased, which gave shippers some breathing room this month, but cost and capacity remain under heavy pressure as seasonal demand builds," said Alex Fuller, Vice President of Commercial Intelligence at TRAFFIX. "With tight capacity and diesel rates keeping freight rates high headed into peak season, a lower index score does not translate to lower rates directly."The policy pillar was the largest mover among the Index's four pillars (cost, capacity, demand, and policy), falling to 35 from 54 in October as the Index recorded fewer new trade disruptions. Existing trade measures, including Section 338 tariffs on Canadian goods that apply regardless of USMCA qualification, still call for duty and classification checks in landed-cost planning, but there's more clarity on the policy changes.Capacity remains the most pressured pillar, truck availability has improved slightly and TRAFFIX is seeing slight growth in carrier acceptance, but not enough to meaningfully ease constraints. Shippers may still have fewer options when primary carrier coverage is unavailable, particularly as peak-season volumes increase. The demand pillar, which reads 52, is beginning to build as shipment activity picks up, and that may limit further gains in truck availability over the coming weeks. The cost pillar, at 54, is also rising, partly due to higher diesel prices, which are keeping fuel surcharges and total transportation costs elevated even as the overall NAX improves."Heading into peak season, the shippers who come out ahead will be the ones who sort their freight by what truly cannot be late," Fuller said. "Put committed capacity behind critical, fixed-date loads, and give carriers flexibility on everything else. Expanding your freight options to modes and carriers you can rely on will also help."Based on the November NAX data, TRAFFIX recommends the following steps for shippers moving freight between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico:- Use flexible pickup windows and schedule non-urgent freight outside peak days to give carriers options and reduce exposure to tight capacity and higher rates.- Prioritize capacity for critical shipments and fixed delivery dates rather than treating all loads the same.- Review carrier coverage on high-volume lanes before peak demand builds, especially where primary carrier acceptance has been inconsistent.- Check fuel surcharge terms and total landed costs, as diesel remains a major contributor to transportation spend.Published monthly by TRAFFIX, the NAX Index features corridor-specific scores, driver analyses, actionable shipper recommendations, and historical tracking to help logistics teams identify emerging trends and plan proactively.For more information, view the NAX Index. To learn more about TRAFFIX visit .About TRAFFIXTRAFFIX ( ) is a leading third-party logistics provider serving the North American transportation industry since 1979. TRAFFIX offers a suite of customizable services including truckload, flatbed, intermodal, drayage, expedited, LTL, specialized government services, and managed transportation. TRAFFIX's team of industry experts are backed by best-in-class technology that enables them to maximize the value of their client's freight spend, offer tailored solutions, and adapt quickly to changes in supply and demand. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, TRAFFIX employs 840+ experienced logistics professionals in offices across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

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TRAFFIX November NAX Index Signals Easing Cross-Border Freight Conditions Amid Peak Season Capacity and Fuel Pressures News Provided By TRAFFIX November 04, 2026, 19:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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