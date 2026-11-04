150+ Appointments In One Day: Inside Pittsburgh's Busiest Day For Botox

Owner Alyssa has 4 medical spas in Pittsburgh

Avere Beauty Fox Chapel Office was built with comfort in mind

Pittsburgh med spa Avere Beauty, a top-1% med spa in Pittsburgh, has one of the biggest days of the year in medical aesthetics.

- Frank UdavcakPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 150 people are booked into Avere Beauty on Wednesday, November 11 - about one appointment every four minutes across the Pittsburgh medical spa's four offices - as practices nationwide mark“11s Day,” one of the busiest days of the year for Botox and other wrinkle-relaxing injectables. Most of the Avere providers are on the schedule in Lawrenceville, Murrysville, Cranberry and Fox Chapel, and the last few appointments are being held for same-day booking. Avere was founded by Alyssa Luciano, RN in 2019 and has grown to 4 locations and over 20 providers.11s Day takes its name from the“11s”: the two vertical lines that form between the eyebrows and one of the most common reasons adults book an aesthetic consultation. Held each year on 11/11, it has become one of the biggest days in medical aesthetics, with practices nationwide using it to educate patients about treatment and how to choose a qualified provider. It also opens the industry's busiest season; Allergan Aesthetics' BOTOXCosmetic Day follows on November 18.The day comes as medical aesthetics keeps growing. The American Med Spa Association reports that U.S. med spa revenue has passed $17 billion and grows by more than $1 billion a year. In the Pittsburgh region, Avere has grown to four offices, most recently adding Cranberry and Fox Chapel.Avere is a Presidential-level Galderma account for Dysportand ranks in the top 1% of both Allergan Aesthetics and Galderma accounts in Pennsylvania.“11s Day and the other big days in our industry aren't just about the treatments. They're about the community,” said Frank Udavcak, COO of Avere Beauty.“A med spa is a really unique environment. It's a safe space because it's medical, but it's also like any salon: women come in and they're around other women who are also working on themselves in some way. It's the same thing guys get at the gym. On a day like this the energy is great, and it's amazing to see the vibe of everyone who walks in.”To prepare, Avere has scheduled its team of nurse injectors, providers and patient coordinators at all four offices. Longer appointment blocks are built in so first-time patients have time for a complete consultation.Avere's team will also use the day to reinforce safety basics for anyone considering treatment: injectables should be performed by licensed medical professionals, under physician oversight, using FDA-approved products.11s Day at Avere Beauty. Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Expected patients: more than 150, as of November 4th; remaining spots held for same-day booking. Offices: Lawrenceville (3451 Butler St., Pittsburgh), Murrysville/Export, Cranberry (179 Scharberry Ln., Mars) and Fox Chapel (307 Freeport Rd.). Information: averebeauty and Avere Beauty on GoogleMedia are welcome on November 11, with the busiest window from [11 a.m. to 2 p.m.]. Expect a full lobby, first-time patients and friends booking together. Interviews with Frank Udavcak, COO, are available on request, along with patients who have agreed to speak on camera.About Avere BeautyAvere Beauty is a Pittsburgh medical spa founded by Alyssa Luciano, RN. Its licensed providers offer injectables, laser and energy-based treatments, medical weight loss and skin care at offices in Lawrenceville, Murrysville, Cranberry and Fox Chapel. Learn more at averebeauty.

Frank Udavcak

Avere Beauty

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150+ Appointments in One Day: Inside Pittsburgh's Busiest Day for Botox News Provided By Avere Beauty November 04, 2026, 19:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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