Givedirectly And Propel Send $100 To Families Who Lost SNAP Food Benefits

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A one-time payment before Thanksgiving for Propel users who missed their October SNAP deposit. Sign-up was only in the app on Nov. 4. Other offers are scams.

- Rashe, mother of seven in Pennsylvania, 2025 recipientNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GiveDirectly, a U.S. nonprofit that sends cash directly to people living in poverty, and Propel, the free app more than 5 million households use to manage their SNAP food benefits, are sending a one-time $100 payment to thousands of families who lost their SNAP benefits this fall. Eligible families enrolled through the Propel app on November 4, 2026, and payments go out ahead of Thanksgiving on November 26.Key factsWho qualifies: active Propel users who linked their EBT card before October 31 and received a SNAP payment in September but not in October. Families are selected at random as funds allow.How much: a one-time $100 payment per family, which families can spend however they choose.How to enroll: only through a banner in the Propel app on November 4, 2026. There is no other way to sign up.How it works: Propel spots households that missed their October SNAP deposit, GiveDirectly sends $100, and Propel offers tools to help eligible families re-enroll in SNAP.What it is not: a replacement for SNAP. It is a one-time boost for groceries and a bridge back to benefits.Track record: during the 2025 SNAP pause, GiveDirectly and Propel delivered roughly $12 million to 246,990 families in less than two weeks. Since 2020, they have delivered more than $220 million to families across the U.S., including after the Los Angeles wildfires and Hurricanes Helene and Milton.Families across the U.S. are losing SNAP food benefits this fall, many while still eligible, as new documentation and recertification rules make the program harder to navigate. About 5.2 million Americans have lost SNAP benefits since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was enacted in July 2025, according to a Food Research & Action Center analysis reported by CBS News. For a family with little cash on hand, one missed payment can put Thanksgiving groceries out of reach."When I saw that Propel and GiveDirectly were funding families to help during the SNAP delays, I could finally take a deep breath of relief," said Rashe, a mother of seven in Pennsylvania who received a payment during the 2025 SNAP pause. "That assistance meant everything. It gave us another day to sit down and eat a full meal together as one big family."The Associated Press and NPR covered the 2025 effort.Questions and answersIs the $100 SNAP payment from GiveDirectly and Propel real? Yes. It is a one-time payment to eligible Propel users who missed their October SNAP deposit. Enrollment happened only inside the Propel app on November 4, 2026. GiveDirectly and Propel won't contact families any other way, so calls, texts or social media posts offering these funds are scams. Never share your information outside the Propel app.Can I still sign up? No. Enrollment was open only on November 4, 2026, and families were selected at random as funds allowed. Families who lost SNAP can use the free Propel app for tools to re-enroll if they are still eligible.Can I donate? The SNAP Bridge fundraiser has closed. Donations to GiveDirectly now help it send cash quickly to Americans during the next emergency or natural disaster.Why cash instead of food? Cash lets families decide what they need most. The payment is meant to help with groceries, but as with all GiveDirectly programs, recipients can spend it however they think is best for their families.More on the program is at givedirectly/snapbridge, and on the 2025 response at givedirectly/snap-response.ABOUT GIVEDIRECTLYGiveDirectly is a nonprofit that lets donors send money directly to people living in poverty, with no strings attached. Since 2009, it has delivered more than $1 billion in cash to more than 2 million people. GiveDirectly currently works in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Uganda and the United States. Learn more at givedirectly.

Yonah Lieberman

GiveDirectly

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GiveDirectly and Propel Send $100 to Families Who Lost SNAP Food Benefits News Provided By GiveDirectly November 04, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.