Genh2 VP Cullen Hall To Discuss Maximizing Liquid Hydrogen Efficiency For Aviation At HYSKY Society's Annual FLYING HY

Cullen Hall, Vice President of Product Development at GenH2

GenH2's Cullen Hall to discuss how thermal management preserves more liquid hydrogen for aircraft fueling at HYSKY FLYING HY 2026.

- Cullen Hall, GenH2 VP Product DevelopmentTITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GenH2 VP Cullen Hall to Discuss Maximizing Liquid Hydrogen Efficiency for Aviation atHYSKY Society 's Fourth Annual FLYING HY Virtual ConferencePresentation Highlights How Thermal Management Preserves More Liquid Hydrogen for Aircraft FuelingBerlin, Germany and Titusville, Florida (November 4, 2026) – GenH2 Corp., a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH) and a leader in liquid hydrogen (LH2) infrastructure solutions, announced that Cullen Hall, Vice President of Product Development, will speak at the HYSKY Society's Fourth Annual FLYING HY Virtual Conference on November 4, 2026.Hall will present,“Keeping More LH2 in Flight: Solving Losses Across the Aviation Fuel Pathway” from 3:45 to 4:05 p.m. Central Time. His presentation will explore how advanced liquid hydrogen infrastructure and thermal management technologies can keep more fuel available for aircraft use, improve operational efficiency, and support the commercial advancement of hydrogen-powered aviation.As hydrogen aviation advances, maximizing fuel availability throughout the supply chain is essential to improving infrastructure performance and operating economics. Hall will discuss how thermal management technologies prevent boil-off and venting losses during liquid hydrogen storage, transfer, and fueling, helping ensure more hydrogen reaches the aircraft.Hall will also highlight GenH2's collaboration with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) to advance liquid hydrogen research for next-generation aviation. The partnership provides on-site liquefaction capabilities to support research into liquid hydrogen storage, transfer, refueling, and aircraft fuel system components under real-world cryogenic conditions.“Keeping more liquid hydrogen available for aircraft fueling is critical to making hydrogen aviation commercially viable,” said Hall.“Advanced thermal management technologies help preserve valuable fuel throughout the aviation supply chain. Our collaboration with the University of Illinois is another important step toward advancing the infrastructure needed to support hydrogen-powered flight.”An expert in liquid hydrogen infrastructure and cryogenic technologies, Hall has presented at leading industry conferences and served as an instructor for HYSKY Society's Hydrogen Safety for Aviation Short Course.Hosted by the nonprofit HYSKY Society, FLYING HY brings together aviation innovators, engineers, researchers, and industry leaders advancing hydrogen-powered flight. The virtual conference features presentations addressing aircraft technology, hydrogen infrastructure, propulsion, safety, and commercialization.For more information, visit GenH2 and HYSKY. To register for the FLYING HY virtual conference, go to FLYING HY registration.About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on the production of standardized equipment to speed midstream infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at .About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH) is a management holding company with a focus on the hydrogen infrastructure sector. The Company aims to create a vertically integrated hydrogen ecosystem supporting global energy transition objectives. In early 2025, Path2 Hydrogen acquired GenH2 Corp., a company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.About HYSKYHYSKY Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to decarbonizing aviation and aerospace with hydrogen. The organization welcomes innovators from eVTOLs/advanced air mobility, fixed-wing aircraft, UAV/drones, WIG craft, and spacecraft. Its mission is simple: if it defies gravity and uses hydrogen as fuel, it's part of our vision for sustainable flight. For more information, please visit .

Susan Magi

GenH2 Corporation

+1 530-654-3642

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GenH2 VP Cullen Hall to Discuss Maximizing Liquid Hydrogen Efficiency for Aviation at HYSKY Society's Annual FLYING HY News Provided By GenH2 November 04, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Technology



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