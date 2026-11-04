Collins Family Movers Runs Local Moves Across Chicago Neighborhoods From Its Montrose Avenue Office

Collins Family Movers

The family-owned mover books packing, loading and unloading as one job for apartment and house moves within the city, planned from its North Side office.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Collins Family Movers, a family-owned moving company with its main office on Montrose Avenue on Chicago's North Side, today outlined how it plans and runs local moves between Chicago neighborhoods. The company handles moves of a few blocks or across the city, from a small apartment with a few items to a four-bedroom house.Every local move in the city is planned from the office at 2742 W Montrose Ave. From there, the company serves North Side neighborhoods such as Albany Park, Irving Park, Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, Lakeview, Uptown and Edgewater. It also serves central and downtown areas such as River North, Streeterville, the Gold Coast, the West Loop and the South Loop. Households looking for local movers in Chicago can book the packing, the loading, the drive and the unloading as one job. Customers who want one moving company in Chicago for a home move and, later, an office move can use the same company for both.Apartments make up a large part of city moves, and each building type brings its own work. A walk-up three-flat in Avondale calls for careful stair carries. A high-rise in Streeterville often needs a freight elevator reservation and a set move window. The company's apartment movers in Chicago plan the loading day around those building rules, so sharing the floor number, the elevator details and any move-out hours at booking time helps the crew arrive ready. Booking early gives a household more choice of dates inside those windows.Customers can add other services to a local move. Packing service covers boxing and wrapping before move day for households short on time. Piano moving and large item moving cover heavy pieces such as upright pianos, appliances and exercise equipment. Labor-only service suits customers who rent their own truck or container and only need help loading or unloading it. For businesses, commercial moving covers office moves between Chicago locations. Sharing the number of desks, the amount of files and equipment, and the loading rules at both buildings helps the company plan an office move before the first box is packed. City events also shape the calendar. The Choose Chicago festival guide lists the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on November 21 and the Thanksgiving Parade on November 26 this year. Both events close downtown streets. Households moving into or out of River North, Streeterville or the Loop on those days can pick another date or start early in the morning.Renters have a few extra steps before they leave a unit. The City of Chicago summary of its Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance says landlords must return a security deposit, plus any interest due, within 45 days after the tenant moves out. Any deductions must come with an itemized statement within 30 days. Some owner-occupied buildings with six or fewer units fall outside the ordinance, so tenants can check which rules apply to their building. Photos of each room on move-out day, taken after the last box leaves, give renters a clear record of the condition of the unit.Households can also check any mover before they book. The State of Illinois offers a household mover search on its website, run with the Illinois Commerce Commission, which licenses movers that carry household goods within the state. Licensed movers show their ICC number on their trucks. A quick search takes a few minutes and lets a customer confirm the number before move day. Households planning a move within Chicago can request a free quote through the Collins Family Movers website. Sharing the size of the home, both addresses, the building details at each end and a preferred date helps the company plan the move from its Montrose Avenue office.About Collins Family MoversCollins Family Movers is a family-owned moving company with offices at 2742 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 and 15150 W Park Pl Suite 215, Goodyear, AZ 85395. The company handles local, long-distance, Illinois intrastate, residential, apartment, commercial, labor-only, piano, large item and packing moves. It serves Chicago, its suburbs and the rest of Illinois, the Phoenix metro, and out-of-state moves that start in Chicago.

Richard Supran

Collins Family Movers

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Collins Family Movers Runs Local Moves Across Chicago Neighborhoods From Its Montrose Avenue Office News Provided By Rotate Digital November 04, 2026, 19:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media



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