Qatar Cybersecurity Market Set To Reach $204Mn By 2031

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's cybersecurity market is projected to grow from $151.75mn in 2026 to $203.99mn by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12%, as accelerating digitalisation, regulatory requirements and the protection of critical infrastructure drive demand for advanced security solutions, according to a new industry report.

The report, published by international market research firm Mordor Intelligence, highlights how Qatar's cybersecurity landscape is increasingly being shaped by government policies that place cyber resilience at the centre of national governance, linking technology investments to regulatory compliance, risk management and the protection of essential services.

Government entities, sovereign enterprises and highly regulated industries are expected to remain key drivers of market growth, supported by cloud-led public sector programmes, smart infrastructure development and the modernisation of the financial services industry.

The report noted that the expansion of connected systems across the economy is creating a growing need for cybersecurity solutions, particularly as organisations increasingly rely on digital platforms and interconnected infrastructure.

“The market remains exposed to industrial security pressure because energy assets and connected operational environments require specialised controls and managed oversight,” the report said.

By solution type, cybersecurity solutions accounted for 61.79% of the Qatar market in 2025. Services, however, are expected to record faster growth, expanding at a CAGR of 7.92% through 2031, reflecting rising demand for specialised expertise, managed security and technical support.

In terms of deployment, on-premise solutions dominated the market with a 61.21% share in 2025. Cloud-based cybersecurity is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% through 2031, reflecting the increasing adoption of cloud technologies across public and private sector organisations.

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector was the largest end-user industry, accounting for 27.28% of the market in 2025.

Healthcare is forecast to be the fastest-growing sector, with a projected CAGR of 7.82% through 2031, as hospitals and healthcare providers expand their reliance on digital systems.

Large enterprises represented 67.83% of market demand in 2025, reflecting their extensive digital infrastructure and complex security requirements. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), meanwhile, are projected to register a CAGR of 6.47% through 2031 as cybersecurity adoption broadens across the business landscape.

The report identifies Qatar's National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-2030 as a major factor shaping the market, with its five pillars focusing on critical infrastructure resilience, legislation and law enforcement, the data-driven economy, workforce development and international co-operation.

The strategy reinforces the role of cybersecurity as a national priority rather than simply an information technology investment.

Protection of industrial systems, particularly in the energy sector, is another important growth area. As industrial facilities become increasingly connected, operators require specialised security measures, including network segmentation, asset visibility and incident response systems designed for operational technology environments.

The report also points to the continuing cybersecurity requirements of smart-city infrastructure developed in connection with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Connected transport systems, public facilities, networks and municipal services have become part of everyday urban operations, creating sustained demand for continuous monitoring and protection.

The shift from event-based security preparedness to long-term operational resilience is increasing the importance of large-scale cybersecurity frameworks, including zero-trust architectures and AI-enabled endpoint protection.

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