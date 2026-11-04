Qatar Leads Midterm Evaluation Of Alecso Action Plan

A committee chaired by the State of Qatar has completed the first comprehensive midterm evaluation of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (Alecso) 2023-2028 Action Plan, proposing improvements for its remaining period under an initiative titled“Towards Sustainable Progress”.

Established in May 2025, the committee held nine meetings over 11 months, with the participation of 11 Arab countries, to review implementation and recommend ways to strengthen the plan's objectives and programmes. The evaluation assessed progress against targets, proposed improvements for 2027-2028 and laid the groundwork for the next strategic plan, promoting evidence-based planning and institutional development.

Its methodology included document reviews, gap analysis, lessons learned and measurable performance indicators.

Key recommendations included launching preparations for Alecso's 2029-2034 Action Plan, led by the organisation, with support from a specialised non-profit academic or research institution and experts from member states.

The new plan should draw on the evaluation findings and input from Arab national committees.

Alecso Executive Council Vice-President and committee chairman Ali al-Maarafi said the initiative reflected the conviction that strategic plans require continuous implementation monitoring, impact assessment and improvement, not merely approval.

The committee reviewed reference documents, assessed the outcomes of the first phase (2023-2024) and available data for the second phase (2025-2026), and proposed practical improvements for the third phase (2027-2028), alongside preparations for the 2029-2034 plan.

Al-Maarafi described the work as a model of joint Arab action, demonstrating member states' commitment to improving planning, monitoring and evaluation in line with institutional best practices and maximising the impact of Alecso's programmes.

He thanked the participating member states, Alecso's General Administration, Arab national committees and all those who supported the committee's work, praising the cooperation that produced consensus-based recommendations.

Towards Sustainable Progress Alecso Action Plan Arab League Educational Cultural and Scientific Organisation