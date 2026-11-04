QU Delivers Qataruk Fellowship On AI In Humanitarian Action

Qatar University (QU) has concluded the inaugural Qatar–UK Fellowship on AI in Humanitarian Action, supported and funded by the British Embassy in Doha.

The fellowship formed part of the“Strengthening AI Capacity for Humanitarian Organisations in Qatar” project, implemented by the Department of Public Health at QU's College of Health Sciences in collaboration with the British Embassy in Doha. Held over four days in London and Cambridge, the fellowship brought together leaders and representatives from government, humanitarian, and academic institutions in Qatar to exchange expertise and strengthen institutional capacity for responsible AI use in humanitarian and development work.

The fellowship was delivered under the strategic leadership of HE Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, Minister of State for International Co-operation, as part of the Qatar–UK partnership in development and humanitarian action. It underscored the importance of collaboration among academic institutions, government entities, and humanitarian organisations in developing innovative solutions to humanitarian challenges.

QU delivered the programme in collaboration with the British Embassy in Doha, bringing together scientific research, ethical guidance, and institutional engagement to lay the foundations for responsible AI adoption in Qatar's humanitarian sector. The fellowship marks a significant step forward in this endeavour, connecting these efforts with British expertise and opening new avenues for practical collaboration.

The Qatari cohort included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Qatar Fund for Development, the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities, Qatar Charity, the Qatar Red Crescent Society, the Education Above All Foundation, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and QU. Their participation strengthened the exchange of expertise among national institutions engaged in humanitarian and development work.

Dr Diana Maddah, assistant professor of Public Health at the College of Health Sciences and Programme Lead at QU, said:“The true value of science lies not only in generating knowledge, but in translating evidence into action that saves lives. Implementation science bridges the gap between what we know and what we do, while AI offers transformative opportunities to strengthen humanitarian response. Our ambition is to go beyond research and innovation to ensure that AI is used responsibly, ethically, and inclusively, with people at its heart, delivering tangible, meaningful impact for communities facing the greatest challenges.”

British ambassador Neerav Patel said:“The fellowship on AI in humanitarian action represents a distinctive new partnership, bringing together Qatar's ambition and expertise with the United Kingdom's (UK) world-leading innovation ecosystem. It reflects the depth of the partnership between our two countries, building new connections across government, technology, research, and humanitarian action. Together, the UK and Qatar have the capacity to turn innovation into practical impact in some of the world's most challenging settings.”

Dr Kwalombota Kwalombota, head of Development and Humanitarian Co-operation at the British Embassy in Doha, emphasised that the fellowship's true value lies in bringing together leading experts from Qatar and the UK to help shape approaches that can make a substantial difference to the delivery of humanitarian programmes worldwide.

The fellowship programme featured a series of meetings with government, humanitarian, academic, and technology institutions in the UK. Discussions explored AI regulatory policies, governance and ethics, and risk management, alongside practical applications of emerging technologies in humanitarian endeavours.

As part of the programme, the delegation participated in roundtable discussions with representatives from several British government and regulatory bodies, including the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office; the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade; the Met Office; the Charity Commission; the UK Health Security Agency; and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. Participants exchanged expertise on regulatory frameworks, the responsible use of AI, and the challenges of adopting it within institutions.

A visit to Google was another highlight of the programme, allowing participants to explore AI applications that address humanitarian challenges.

On the academic front, the QU-led programme provided opportunities for engagement and knowledge exchange with several British universities, including the University of Oxford, Imperial College London, University College London, King's College London, the University of Manchester, and the University of Leeds.

The fellowship concluded with a visit to the University of Cambridge, where participants explored advanced research and applications in genomics, radiology, noncommunicable diseases, robotics, and AI ethics. The visit emphasised the importance of translating scientific knowledge into practical approaches that meet humanitarian needs.

The programme also included a visit to the UK House of Lords, where Lord Jeremy Purvis of Tweed hosted the delegation.

Qatar University Qatar–UK Fellowship on AI in Humanitarian Action