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HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Tonga

HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Tonga


Date: 2026-11-04 02:29:10

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga on the occasion of his country's National Day.

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Gulf Times

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