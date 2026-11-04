HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Tonga
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga on the occasion of his country's National Day.
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