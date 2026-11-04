Defense Stocks Wrap Up November 3, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a top rated investment site for retail Investors following AI anddefense stocks, reports on defense stocks trading on Tuesday November 3rd as investors watched the US midterm election day roll out.

Defense stocks were mixed today as the market focused on US Midterm elections.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII ), the nation's largest shipbuilder closed at 316.93 +3.23 (+1.03%) with marginal gains after hours. The Company today announced completed a successful builder's sea trials Saturday for the first Flight II ship in the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock program, Harrisburg (LPD 30). During the multi-day sea trials, Ingalls shipbuilders conducted a full suite of tests to verify the ship's propulsion, steering, ship-control systems, communications, mission systems, and combat systems integration.

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VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq:VWAV ), a technology company focused on advanced defense and autonomous systems closed up at $2.2300 +0.0400 (+1.83%) and showed additional gains after hours trading at $2.2900 +0.0600 (+2.69%),

VisionWave recently highlighted the development of Stratum AI, the Company's agentic artificial intelligence ("AI") mission-intelligence and orchestration layer, which is under development and is designed to connect autonomous platforms, sensors and mission workflows across defense, homeland security and commercial applications.

Stratum AI is being developed alongside STRATUM Command, a further AI-enabled sensing, mission-intelligence and situational-awareness capability that is likewise under development.

Together, the technologies are intended to coordinate autonomous systems, AI agents and mission workflows while fusing field information and delivering real-time decision support.

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to href="">Fortune Business Insight, "The autonomous defense platforms market size was valued at USD 59.24 billion in 2025. The market is projected to grow from USD 69.77 billion in 2026 to USD 198.87 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. North America dominated the autonomous defense platforms market with a market share of 37.54% in 2025."

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT ) closed down for the day, ending trading at $639.00 -4.15 (-0.65%). Lockheed recently announced new and expanded partnerships with organizations across the country as part of 25Forward, the company's five-year, $25 million initiative commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Through partnerships with 11 organizations, 25Forward will safeguard stories and lessons of Sept. 11, as well as military service; serve survivors, first responders, veterans and military families; and sustain a spirit of service and preparedness by expanding opportunities for education, volunteerism and disaster readiness.

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Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC ) also closed down for the day with a market close of $550.30 -5.02 (-0.90%).

RTX (NYSE: RTX ) closed the day up at $203.82 +1.03 (+0.51%).with gains continuing after hours.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD ) ended positive for the day closing at $374.50+1.04(+0.28%).

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE:ITA ) closed at $216.17 +1.49 (+0.69%),

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