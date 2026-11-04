Cannabis Stock Tilray Brands (Nasdaq: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) Makes TSX Top Gainer List As Investor Sentiment Shifts

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including cannabis stocks issues a news and trading alert for Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY ) (TSX: TLRY ), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with leading positions across cannabis, beverage, hospitality and wellness.

The stock makes the TSX top gainer list today as investors turn to the sector again. Tilray is trading at 4.1300 +0.4100 (+11.02%) on the TSX with a morning high of $4.15. The stock is trading at 2.9350 +0.2850 (+10.75%) on the Nasdaq.

On November 2nd they announced plans to consolidate its Canadian cannabis operations, transitioning cultivation and pre-roll production from its Foss facility in Fenwick, Ontario to its Masson, Quebec and Cayuga, Ontario facilities. This strategic initiative is expected to generate approximately US$10 million in annualized cost savings by the end of fiscal 2028. The transition of cultivation to Masson, a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility with higher yields and lower operating costs, is expected to further improve operating efficiency and increase profitability.

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In October the company announced a record first quarter.

First-Quarter Results Reinforce Tilray's Progress Converting Global Scale, Disciplined Execution and Category Leadership into Higher Revenue, Expanded Gross Profit and Continued Momentum Record First-Quarter Net Revenue of $257 Million, Up 23% Year-Over-Year, with Gross Margin Expanding by ~300 bps to 30% International Business Accelerates as EMEA Revenue Increases 71%, Growth Led by Medical Cannabis, Beverage and Pharmaceutical Distribution Tilray's Global Beverage Business Delivers $101 Million in Revenue, Expands Gross Margin to 41% and BrewDog Achieves Profitability in Q1 Reduced Outstanding Debt by $42 Million Fiscal Year-to-Date and Ended the Q1 with a Net Cash 1 Position, Strengthening Financial Flexibility and the Balance Sheet Tilray Reaffirms Fiscal 2027 Adjusted EBITDA 3 Guidance of $68 Million to $75 Million

Investor sentiment also is on the rise following the Democrat's midterm win.

NORML News Issued the following news:Congressional Shake-Up Bolsters Prospects for Future Federal Marijuana Policy Reforms

Washington, DC: Following Democratic lawmakers' gains on election night, NORML anticipates that members of the 120th Congress will be more willing to advance legislation addressing federal marijuana policy.

This includes legislative proposals to remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, improve commercial cannabis businesses' access to financial services, facilitate veterans' access to medical cannabis, and repeal federally imposed housing and employment discrimination upon cannabis consumers.

Historically, cannabis-related legislation has fared better under Democratic control. For example, in 2020 and 2022, members of the Democratic-led House passed legislation, the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act, to federally deschedule, legalize, and regulate cannabis for adults. On seven separate occasions, House members also passed legislation, the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, explicitly permitting banks and other financial institutions to partner with state-licensed cannabis operators.

Earlier this year, US Attorney General Todd Blanche issued an executive order reclassifying state-regulated medical cannabis products to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. However, the Administration has yet to provide clear guidance on the issue. Administrative efforts to reclassify all botanical cannabis to Schedule III remain ongoing.

Additional information on Election Day results is available from NORML's Election Central.

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