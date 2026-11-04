Solar Stock FTC Solar (Nasdaq: FTCI) Surges On Third Quarter News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including renewable energy stocks issues a news and trading alert FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI ), a leading provider of solar tracker systems.

FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI) makes the Nasdaq top gainer list today following reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The stock is trading at 1.6250 +0.1750 (+12.07%) on volume of over 85 Million shares as of this report.

FTC Solar is a global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Third quarter revenue up 25% q/q; profitability metrics within, or better than, target ranges Significant new project wins across multiple geographies with several new customers, including Tata Power Solar and Evren, platform backed by Brookfield Targeting 46% sequential revenue growth in fourth quarter at mid-point Expect continued strong growth and Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2027 on strength of pipeline

AdvertisementHighlightsThird Quarter Results

Total third-quarter revenue was $32.8 million. This represents an increase of 25.4% compared to the prior quarter revenue and an increase of 26.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

GAAP gross profit was $1.9 million, or 5.8% of revenue, compared to gross loss of $2.2 million, or 8.5% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit was $2.8 million or 8.4% of revenue. This compares to Non-GAAP gross profit of $2.0 million in the prior-year period.

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