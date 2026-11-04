Jollibee Unveils Upgraded Jolliburger Beef Burger Collection In Hong Kong
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Crafted fresh-to-order with 100% Aussie beef, debuting the limited-edition Jolliburger Truffle alongside the fully elevated Jolliburger AlohaHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2026 – Jollibee, the beloved global restaurant brand in Hong Kong, is committed to serving great-tasting food and bringing simple joy to every customer. Starting today, Jollibee rolls out its newly upgraded Jolliburger Collection in Hong Kong, presenting a lineup of three distinct, mouthwatering beef burgers: the newly introduced limited-time Jolliburger Truffle, the enhanced Jolliburger Aloha with elevated taste and texture, and the flagship Jolliburger Deluxe, a fan favourite since its August 2025 launch. Made with 100% premium Aussie beef and cooked fresh-to-order, every burger is crafted with care to lock in natural juiciness and flavour, delivering exceptional value and“bee-licious” happiness to every burger lover!
100% Premium Aussie Beef x Fresh-to-Order
Jollibee understands that fast food is more than just a quick and convenient meal; it also aims to offer customers a well-deserved reward amid their busy daily routines. The newly upgraded Jolliburger Collection anchors on two key highlights: freshly made and quality ingredients. Featuring 100% premium Aussie beef as its soul, paired with crisp fresh vegetables and cheddar cheese, every burger is strictly cooked fresh-to-order. Expertly grilled to seal in rich savoury juices and deep beef aroma, Jollibee invites customers to savour a high-quality, bee-licious dining experience at exceptional value, anytime and anywhere.
A Trio of Delight s: Debut of Limited-Edition Flavo u r
The upgraded Jolliburger Collection debuts with three distinct signature beef burgers, each offering unique characteristics to satisfy diverse palates.
The limited-time Jolliburger Truffle specialty features 100% premium Aussie beef patties blended with rich, aromatic black truffle sauce, paired with grilled mushrooms and fresh, crisp rocket lettuce for an irresistible, layered gourmet flavour.
The beloved Jolliburger Aloha is also fully elevated, combining a juicy Aussie beef patty with a sweet pineapple ring, crispy bacon, and special garlic mayo, delivering a harmonious sweet-and-savoury balance with tropical flavours in every bite.
Launched last summer as the brand's flagship, Jolliburger Deluxe features double 100% Aussie beef patties layered with melted double cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, bringing out a rich“Double Beefy, Double Cheesy” satisfaction that continues to win praise as the ultimate classic beef burger.
Available Today Across Designated Stores in Hong Kong
The upgraded Jolliburger Collection is now available at Jollibee stores across Hong Kong (except the Euro Trade Centre store in Central; the Hong Kong International Airport store serves only Jolliburger Deluxe and Jolliburger Aloha).
The Jolliburger Deluxe and Jolliburger Aloha are priced at HK$40 à la carte and HK$53 for the value meal. The limited-time offer, Jolliburger Truffle, is priced at HK$42 à la carte and HK$55 for the value meal. Burger enthusiasts are invited to visit stores today to experience double the joyful surprise of 100% Aussie beef and cooked fresh-to-order!
100% Premium Aussie Beef x Fresh-to-Order
Jollibee understands that fast food is more than just a quick and convenient meal; it also aims to offer customers a well-deserved reward amid their busy daily routines. The newly upgraded Jolliburger Collection anchors on two key highlights: freshly made and quality ingredients. Featuring 100% premium Aussie beef as its soul, paired with crisp fresh vegetables and cheddar cheese, every burger is strictly cooked fresh-to-order. Expertly grilled to seal in rich savoury juices and deep beef aroma, Jollibee invites customers to savour a high-quality, bee-licious dining experience at exceptional value, anytime and anywhere.
A Trio of Delight s: Debut of Limited-Edition Flavo u r
The upgraded Jolliburger Collection debuts with three distinct signature beef burgers, each offering unique characteristics to satisfy diverse palates.
The limited-time Jolliburger Truffle specialty features 100% premium Aussie beef patties blended with rich, aromatic black truffle sauce, paired with grilled mushrooms and fresh, crisp rocket lettuce for an irresistible, layered gourmet flavour.
The beloved Jolliburger Aloha is also fully elevated, combining a juicy Aussie beef patty with a sweet pineapple ring, crispy bacon, and special garlic mayo, delivering a harmonious sweet-and-savoury balance with tropical flavours in every bite.
Launched last summer as the brand's flagship, Jolliburger Deluxe features double 100% Aussie beef patties layered with melted double cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, bringing out a rich“Double Beefy, Double Cheesy” satisfaction that continues to win praise as the ultimate classic beef burger.
Available Today Across Designated Stores in Hong Kong
The upgraded Jolliburger Collection is now available at Jollibee stores across Hong Kong (except the Euro Trade Centre store in Central; the Hong Kong International Airport store serves only Jolliburger Deluxe and Jolliburger Aloha).
The Jolliburger Deluxe and Jolliburger Aloha are priced at HK$40 à la carte and HK$53 for the value meal. The limited-time offer, Jolliburger Truffle, is priced at HK$42 à la carte and HK$55 for the value meal. Burger enthusiasts are invited to visit stores today to experience double the joyful surprise of 100% Aussie beef and cooked fresh-to-order!
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