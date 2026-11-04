AEI Capital Group Opens Expanded Hong Kong Headquarters And Launches The AEI Global Asset & Wealth Hub
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Group signs seven strategic Memoranda of Understanding with partners from the United States, Greater China, Malaysia and the Maldives, as the Hong Kong hub prepares the ground for a sister hub in the Maldives HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2026 – AEI Capital Group, an international alternative investment and asset management group, celebrated the grand opening of its expanded new Hong Kong headquarters office located at the China Resources Building. As the Group now expands its Hong Kong operations through the launch of this new Hong Kong headquarters, its international offshore affiliates manage aggregate alternative assets exceeding USD 7 billion as of December 2025. Located within the Hong Kong CBD with an exceptional Victoria Harbour view, the expanded office is directly annexed to the St. Regis Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, which will significantly lubricate AEI Capital Group's strategic initiatives to organise global or regional events in Hong Kong via its expanded Hong Kong headquarters office. To ensure seamless operational continuity, the Group's respective licensed associated entities will maintain their existing office premises until further official notification is submitted to their respective regulators.
Being dual-headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, emboldened by its other satellite offices in Singapore, London, Washington DC and Chengdu for global market coverage, AEI Capital Group is aspired to ride on Hong Kong's recently crowned status as the No.1 global wealth centre (surpassing Switzerland lately) to develop its onshore Global Asset & Wealth Hub in Hong Kong. This newly launched Hub operates exclusively as a strategic platform dedicated to international enterprise matchmaking, cross-border commercial networking, and global corporate facilitation, to be complemented by AEI's upcoming launch of its offshore Global Asset & Wealth Hub in Maldives, the world-renowned top luxurious travel destination recently emerged to grow its own offshore financial centre.
AEI Capital Group's official launch ceremony of its Hong Kong new headquarters office was witnessed by a long list of spectacular special guests, such as Mr Abdulla Jihad, the former Vice President and Finance Minister of Maldives Republic; Dato Iskandar Mohd Nuli, the President and CEO of Maldives International Financial Centre; Dato Hafizi Bin Abdul Mutolif, the Deputy Chairman of Malaysian Armed Forces Co-operative, a sovereign wealth entity associated with Malaysian armed forces; Shaikh Humaid Abdulla Ali Abdulla Almualla, a UAE royal family member who is one of the anchor partners for AEI's royal & billionaire-focused multi-family office; Datuk Wira Dr Lim Zhao Qi (Ken), the Chairman of Labuan Investment Banks Association & CEO of European Credit Investment Bank; Victor Deng, the President of Sensegain Asset Management, a Beijing-headquartered prominent investment firm; Hongtao Duan (段宏涛), the Chief Executive of Hoping China, a China quality-brand development organisation mandated by the China government for the overseas growth of China nationwide quality-brands; Warren Baker, Managing Partner of LDA Capital, a prominent global emerging markets investment firm based in Los Angeles and Madrid, and some key senior officials from Invest HK in family office and global financial services segments to support AEI's aspiration to grow its Hong Kong global headquarters.
Seven strategic collaboration MoUs
The signing ceremony of a series of strategic collaboration MoUs between AEI Capital Group and its global strategic partners was organised on the same day too at the Runnovation Event Hall, a premier international innovation and exchange platform under China Resources Group in Hong Kong, subsequent to the grand launch ceremony of the AEI Global Asset & Wealth Hub in the afternoon.
AEI has entered into the following strategic collaboration MoUs with its respective global institutional partners of regional market importance:
MoU with Regal Prestige Multi Family Office (under AEI Capital Group) and FYSEN Group of Companies (Maldives) – for strategic investment and development in various industries in the Maldives, including the financial sector MoU with Regal Prestige Multi Family Office (under AEI Capital Group) and Malaysian Armed Forces Co-operative (the sovereign wealth entity associated with Malaysian Armed Forces) – for capitalisation and strategic investment for various assets held by the co-operative MoU with LDA Capital Group LLC, a leading emerging markets equity investment group – for collaboration on growth equity deal opportunities across Asia and Europe MoU with Hoping China Development Promotion Centre (好品中国发展促进中心) – for strategic collaboration to support the capitalisation and growth of its global halal commerce platform MoU with Hoping International Financial Group Co., Limited (好品国际金融集团有限公司) – for collaboration on growth equity deal opportunities MoU with Labuan Investment Banks Association – for strategic collaboration in the asset and wealth space MoU with Sensegain Asset Management Group Co., Ltd. – for collaboration on growth equity deal opportunities
Why Hong Kong, and why now
There is a widely repeated claim that capital has grown scarce. It has not. Capital is abundant, arguably more so than at any point in a generation, but it has been concentrated in the western world rather than in Asia, the largest growth engine in the world. The scarcity is not of capital; it is of capital willing to cross the distance to where the growth actually is. Hong Kong sits at that crossing.
“Hong Kong is where Asia's growth meets the world's capital, and that is exactly the bridge we exist to build,” said John Tan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AEI Capital Group.“The innovation and the growth are here. What is missing is the pricing and the liquidity. We exist to close that gap, one company at a time.”
A two-way bridge
The AEI Global Asset & Wealth Hub is a corporate and strategic platform that brings the group's partners together for cross-border collaboration and network-building between Asia, the Gulf, Europe and the United States. The Hong Kong hub is the first; a sister hub in the Maldives is in preparation.
The group sees the partnerships as a bridge that runs in both directions. Asian companies with real fundamentals but depressed valuation and liquidity can be strategically supported and, where it serves them, carried outward toward deeper pools of capital. In the other direction, US and European investors and companies seeking Asian exposure gain a strategic partner whose home advantage is the very market they are trying to enter. Asia-out and world-in are, in the group's view, the same competence seen from two sides.
IMPORTANT COMPLIANCE NOTICE & DISCLAIMER:
To ensure the highest standards of regulatory compliance, this Hub does not engage in, and is completely separated from, any regulated financial services or asset management activities within Hong Kong. All regulated financial services within the region are, or will in the future be, conducted strictly and exclusively by the Group's associated licensed entities registered with and supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong holding Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses, as well as its relevant registered trust companies and other associated licensed or regulated entities in Hong Kong, which maintain entirely separate corporate governance, designated physical operating areas, and absolute informational barriers (Chinese Walls). While the Group expands its Hong Kong operations through the newly launched headquarters, its respective licensed associated entities in Hong Kong shall maintain their existing office premises until relevant statutory notifications are officially served to their respective regulators.
To ensure absolute compliance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO) of Hong Kong, all strategic collaboration Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) referenced in this press release-including all related activities concerning growth equity deal opportunities, investment, and capitalisation-are entered into, managed solely by, and executed exclusively through independent offshore affiliates of the Group operating entirely outside of Hong Kong.
These offshore entities are properly licensed, registered, or authorised outside Hong Kong for their relevant activities in their respective jurisdictions; however, they do not hold any regulated licenses under the SFO, do not conduct any regulated activities within Hong Kong, and do not engage in the active marketing of any investment, asset management, or financial products to the public in Hong Kong.
This press release is issued for information only. It does not constitute an offer, invitation or solicitation to invest in, or an advertisement for, any financial product, security or regulated service, and is not directed at any person in any jurisdiction where such an offer would be unlawful.
Being dual-headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, emboldened by its other satellite offices in Singapore, London, Washington DC and Chengdu for global market coverage, AEI Capital Group is aspired to ride on Hong Kong's recently crowned status as the No.1 global wealth centre (surpassing Switzerland lately) to develop its onshore Global Asset & Wealth Hub in Hong Kong. This newly launched Hub operates exclusively as a strategic platform dedicated to international enterprise matchmaking, cross-border commercial networking, and global corporate facilitation, to be complemented by AEI's upcoming launch of its offshore Global Asset & Wealth Hub in Maldives, the world-renowned top luxurious travel destination recently emerged to grow its own offshore financial centre.
AEI Capital Group's official launch ceremony of its Hong Kong new headquarters office was witnessed by a long list of spectacular special guests, such as Mr Abdulla Jihad, the former Vice President and Finance Minister of Maldives Republic; Dato Iskandar Mohd Nuli, the President and CEO of Maldives International Financial Centre; Dato Hafizi Bin Abdul Mutolif, the Deputy Chairman of Malaysian Armed Forces Co-operative, a sovereign wealth entity associated with Malaysian armed forces; Shaikh Humaid Abdulla Ali Abdulla Almualla, a UAE royal family member who is one of the anchor partners for AEI's royal & billionaire-focused multi-family office; Datuk Wira Dr Lim Zhao Qi (Ken), the Chairman of Labuan Investment Banks Association & CEO of European Credit Investment Bank; Victor Deng, the President of Sensegain Asset Management, a Beijing-headquartered prominent investment firm; Hongtao Duan (段宏涛), the Chief Executive of Hoping China, a China quality-brand development organisation mandated by the China government for the overseas growth of China nationwide quality-brands; Warren Baker, Managing Partner of LDA Capital, a prominent global emerging markets investment firm based in Los Angeles and Madrid, and some key senior officials from Invest HK in family office and global financial services segments to support AEI's aspiration to grow its Hong Kong global headquarters.
Seven strategic collaboration MoUs
The signing ceremony of a series of strategic collaboration MoUs between AEI Capital Group and its global strategic partners was organised on the same day too at the Runnovation Event Hall, a premier international innovation and exchange platform under China Resources Group in Hong Kong, subsequent to the grand launch ceremony of the AEI Global Asset & Wealth Hub in the afternoon.
AEI has entered into the following strategic collaboration MoUs with its respective global institutional partners of regional market importance:
MoU with Regal Prestige Multi Family Office (under AEI Capital Group) and FYSEN Group of Companies (Maldives) – for strategic investment and development in various industries in the Maldives, including the financial sector MoU with Regal Prestige Multi Family Office (under AEI Capital Group) and Malaysian Armed Forces Co-operative (the sovereign wealth entity associated with Malaysian Armed Forces) – for capitalisation and strategic investment for various assets held by the co-operative MoU with LDA Capital Group LLC, a leading emerging markets equity investment group – for collaboration on growth equity deal opportunities across Asia and Europe MoU with Hoping China Development Promotion Centre (好品中国发展促进中心) – for strategic collaboration to support the capitalisation and growth of its global halal commerce platform MoU with Hoping International Financial Group Co., Limited (好品国际金融集团有限公司) – for collaboration on growth equity deal opportunities MoU with Labuan Investment Banks Association – for strategic collaboration in the asset and wealth space MoU with Sensegain Asset Management Group Co., Ltd. – for collaboration on growth equity deal opportunities
Why Hong Kong, and why now
There is a widely repeated claim that capital has grown scarce. It has not. Capital is abundant, arguably more so than at any point in a generation, but it has been concentrated in the western world rather than in Asia, the largest growth engine in the world. The scarcity is not of capital; it is of capital willing to cross the distance to where the growth actually is. Hong Kong sits at that crossing.
“Hong Kong is where Asia's growth meets the world's capital, and that is exactly the bridge we exist to build,” said John Tan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AEI Capital Group.“The innovation and the growth are here. What is missing is the pricing and the liquidity. We exist to close that gap, one company at a time.”
A two-way bridge
The AEI Global Asset & Wealth Hub is a corporate and strategic platform that brings the group's partners together for cross-border collaboration and network-building between Asia, the Gulf, Europe and the United States. The Hong Kong hub is the first; a sister hub in the Maldives is in preparation.
The group sees the partnerships as a bridge that runs in both directions. Asian companies with real fundamentals but depressed valuation and liquidity can be strategically supported and, where it serves them, carried outward toward deeper pools of capital. In the other direction, US and European investors and companies seeking Asian exposure gain a strategic partner whose home advantage is the very market they are trying to enter. Asia-out and world-in are, in the group's view, the same competence seen from two sides.
IMPORTANT COMPLIANCE NOTICE & DISCLAIMER:
To ensure the highest standards of regulatory compliance, this Hub does not engage in, and is completely separated from, any regulated financial services or asset management activities within Hong Kong. All regulated financial services within the region are, or will in the future be, conducted strictly and exclusively by the Group's associated licensed entities registered with and supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong holding Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses, as well as its relevant registered trust companies and other associated licensed or regulated entities in Hong Kong, which maintain entirely separate corporate governance, designated physical operating areas, and absolute informational barriers (Chinese Walls). While the Group expands its Hong Kong operations through the newly launched headquarters, its respective licensed associated entities in Hong Kong shall maintain their existing office premises until relevant statutory notifications are officially served to their respective regulators.
To ensure absolute compliance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO) of Hong Kong, all strategic collaboration Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) referenced in this press release-including all related activities concerning growth equity deal opportunities, investment, and capitalisation-are entered into, managed solely by, and executed exclusively through independent offshore affiliates of the Group operating entirely outside of Hong Kong.
These offshore entities are properly licensed, registered, or authorised outside Hong Kong for their relevant activities in their respective jurisdictions; however, they do not hold any regulated licenses under the SFO, do not conduct any regulated activities within Hong Kong, and do not engage in the active marketing of any investment, asset management, or financial products to the public in Hong Kong.
This press release is issued for information only. It does not constitute an offer, invitation or solicitation to invest in, or an advertisement for, any financial product, security or regulated service, and is not directed at any person in any jurisdiction where such an offer would be unlawful.
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