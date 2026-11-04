Egypt Claim U-17 Gulf Cup After 3-1 Win Over UAE

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Egypt were crowned champions of the GFF U-17 Gulf Cup Qatar 2026 after securing a 3-1 victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final at Grand Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Jassim bin Sultan al-Rumaihi, Secretary General of the Gulf Football Federation (GFF), presented the Egyptian national team with the coveted trophy following their impressive triumph, bringing the tournament to a memorable conclusion.

Egypt also celebrated individual success, with Ahmed al-Jaziri named the tournament's Best Player. Teammates Khaled Mokhtar and Mohamed Attia shared the Top Scorer award after each netting five goals. UAE goalkeeper Joshua Ian Bentley was named Best Goalkeeper.

The tournament witnessed an impressive 66 goals across 23 matches, underlining the attacking quality and emerging talent on display throughout the competition.

Organised by the GFF in coordination with Qatar's Local Organising Committee (LOC), the tournament was hosted in Qatar for the second consecutive year, following the success of its inaugural edition in 2025. Running from October 16 to November 4, the competition brought together promising young footballers from across the region.

The 2026 edition was the biggest to date, with Egypt and China participating as guest teams for the first time. They joined hosts Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Yemen and Kuwait in the expanded competition.

Matches were staged across three venues in Doha: Grand Hamad Stadium, Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium and Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium.

Egypt GFF U-17 Gulf Cup Grand Hamad Stadium UAE