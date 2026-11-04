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Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Romanian Foreign Minister's Meeting With Arab Ambassadors

Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Romanian Foreign Minister's Meeting With Arab Ambassadors


Date: 2026-11-04 02:24:00

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Romania Dr. Rashid bin Abdullah Al Kuwari participated in a meeting held by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Sebastian Danut Neculaescu with the Ambassadors of Arab states accredited to Romania.

During the meeting, cooperative relations and ways to support and develop them, particularly in the economic sphere, were reviewed, as well as a number of other topics of common interest.

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Gulf Times

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