Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Holds Phone Call With Chinese Government's Special Envoy On Middle East Issue

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi held a phone call on Wednesday with the Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the bilateral cooperative relations and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed the latest regional developments, as well as diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing regional security and stability.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve sustainable peace in the region.