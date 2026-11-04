Qatar Diamond Exchange Strengthens Qatar's Position As Global Diamond Trading Hub Through Southern Africa Partnership

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Strengthening Qatar's position as an emerging hub for international diamond trade, Qatar Diamond Exchange (QDE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Diamond, Gem & Jewellery Association of Southern Africa (DGJASA), expanding the country's connections with one of the world's most important diamond-producing regions.

In a statement Wednesday, QDE said that the partnership supports the Exchange's ambition to establish Qatar as a strategic gateway between African diamond producers and international markets, leveraging the country's geographic location, world-class infrastructure and business environment to facilitate trade and create new commercial opportunities across the global diamond value chain.

In the presence of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, Chairman of Qatar Diamond Exchange, and HE Valérie Lusamba Kabeya, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the State of Qatar, the agreement was signed by Ghanim Al Saadi, Director of Qatar Diamond Exchange, and Molefi Letsiki, President of DGJASA.

Under the agreement, both organizations will work to develop trade relationships between their respective memberships, facilitating business introductions, encouraging the exchange of industry knowledge and identifying opportunities for cooperation. Members and management from both sides will also be invited to participate in industry events, tenders, auctions and viewings, alongside reciprocal visits aimed at fostering direct engagement.

Ghanim Al Saadi, Director of the Qatar Diamond Exchange, said: "Southern Africa is central to the global diamond industry, with a long history of production, expertise and trade. This partnership creates an opportunity for Qatar Diamond Exchange to build stronger relationships with the region's diamond community and connect its businesses with new markets through Qatar. We see considerable value in bringing producers, traders and buyers closer together, and in creating opportunities that will support the industry's long-term growth."

Molefi Letsiki, President of the Diamond, Gem & Jewellery Association of Southern Africa, said: "This partnership with Qatar Diamond Exchange offers us an opportunity to further expand our association's international reach and open new commercial channels for our members. Qatar's strategic location and growing diamond trading ecosystem make it a promising partner, and we look forward to building stronger connections between our trading communities and exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation."

The partnership also places an emphasis on promoting consumer confidence in natural diamonds and precious stones. Both organizations intend to uphold internationally recognized industry standards,

including the World Diamond Council's System of Warranties and initiatives led by the Responsible Jewellery Council, supporting transparency and responsible practices.

The agreement expands the Exchange's network of international partnerships, including the London Diamond Bourse, the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China, Borsa Diamanti d'Italia, the Tokyo Diamond Exchange, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange and the Diamond Exchange of Singapore. Through these relationships, Qatar Diamond Exchange continues to strengthen its connections across key diamond-producing and trading markets, supporting its ambition to establish Qatar as an international hub for the diamond and precious stones industry and contribute to the country's economic diversification goals under Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar Diamond Exchange Qatar National Vision 2030