General Tax Authority Extends Registration Deadline For Global, Domestic Minimum Tax

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The General Tax Authority has announced an extension of the deadline for registration for the Global and Domestic Minimum Tax through the Dhareeba platform to Jan. 31, 2027.

The extension applies to multinational enterprise groups and joint venture groups. It aims to give these groups additional time to fulfill registration requirements and complete the process, facilitating compliance with their tax obligations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the General Tax Authority called on all groups subject to the Global and Domestic Minimum Tax provisions, to complete their registration through the Dhareeba platform no later than Jan. 31, 2027. Groups are encouraged to use the extended period to prepare the required data and information and ensure registration is completed by the deadline.

Launched on Aug. 2, 2026, the registration service enables groups subject to the Global and Domestic Minimum Tax provisions to submit the required data and information and appoint the Designated Local Entity responsible for fulfilling registration, notification and tax return filing obligations in accordance with the applicable provisions in the State of Qatar.

The extension reflects the Authority's commitment to supporting taxpayers, facilitating compliance, and ensuring the effective implementation of the Global and Domestic Minimum Tax framework.

General Tax Authority Global and Domestic Minimum Tax