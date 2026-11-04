Katara, Middle East Council On Global Affairs Sign Mou To Strengthen Intellectual, Cultural, Research Cooperation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara and the Middle East Council on Global Affairs signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in intellectual, cultural and research fields and explore new avenues for launching joint initiatives and programmes that contribute to enriching intellectual activity, promoting dialogue and exchanging expertise, thereby reinforcing Doha's position as a hub for thought, culture and intercultural engagement.

The memorandum aims to strengthen joint cooperation in the intellectual, cultural and research fields and to open new horizons for joint initiatives and programmes that enrich the intellectual landscape, promote dialogue and the exchange of expertise, and reinforce Doha's standing as a hub for thought, culture and cross-cultural engagement.

In his remarks on the occasion, General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara, Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, welcomed the partnership, affirming that it marks an important step towards strengthening the link between culture and thought, and towards making use of shared expertise and resources to build new paths for cooperation in knowledge, research and culture.

Al Sulaiti said that the true value of institutional partnerships is measured not merely by the breadth of the fields of cooperation, but by the new horizons they open for thought and action, and by an impact that extends beyond institutional boundaries into wider spaces of knowledge and human interaction.

He noted that culture has become a genuine partner in reading the transformations the world is undergoing and understanding their human and social dimensions. Its role is no longer limited to preserving cultural heritage or presenting artistic creativity, but now extends to producing new perspectives, promoting dialogue and deepening understanding between societies.

The Katara General Manager stressed that the signing of the memorandum extends Katara's mission and its continuous efforts to build bridges between cultures, and to expand its partnerships with intellectual and research institutions that share its interests, in keeping with the role the State of Qatar plays in consolidating the values of openness, understanding and cross-cultural dialogue.

For his part, Executive Director of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, Dr. Khalid Al Jaber, expressed his pleasure at signing the memorandum with the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara, affirming that it marks an important step towards building a partnership that combines the depth of scientific research with the vitality of the cultural and creative scene.

He praised Katara's leading role in enriching cultural life in Qatar and the region, noting that the importance of this partnership stems from a shared conviction that thought and culture are not separate fields but complementary forces in shaping public awareness and promoting openness and communication between peoples.

Dr. Al Jaber said, "We look forward to translating this partnership into tangible programmes and initiatives, by organising seminars, lectures, intellectual forums and joint workshops with the participation of researchers, academics, thinkers and intellectuals from the Gulf, the Arab world and around the globe."

He explained that these activities will provide a platform for exchanging perspectives and expertise, discussing intellectual, social, cultural and humanitarian issues, and anticipating regional and international transformations. This will enrich public debate and give the public a chance to engage directly in the issues that affect their present and future.

He added that the ambition of this partnership goes beyond the traditional frameworks of institutional cooperation, towards establishing a model that combines the production and dissemination of knowledge, academic research and community engagement, and cultural specificity and global openness, thereby reinforcing Doha's position as a regional and international center for thought, creativity and cross-cultural dialogue.

Dr. Al Jaber concluded by stressing that the success of the partnership is measured not by the number of events and activities the two institutions organise, but by their ability to turn ideas into lasting intellectual and cultural impact and to bring knowledge to a wider audience. He emphasised that when research and cultural institutions open themselves to society, knowledge becomes an effective force for enlightenment and change.

The memorandum opens new horizons for cooperation between Katara and the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, by developing joint programmes and events that bring together researchers, thinkers and intellectuals, enrich the cultural and intellectual scene, and strengthen the presence of knowledge-based and humanitarian issues in the public sphere.

The partnership also reflects both institutions' commitment to using culture and scientific research to build bridges of dialogue and communication between societies, and to widen the spaces for interaction between academic and research institutions and the public, in support of the cultural and intellectual momentum the State of Qatar is witnessing.

Katara Middle East Council on Global Affairs