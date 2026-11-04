Trained Therapeutix Discovery Appoints Andrew Glass As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Trained Therapeutix Discovery ("TTxD"), a pioneering immunotherapy company founded by the Jean Boulle Group and the Heritage Group, which is developing nanomedicines to regulate innate immunity, announces the appointment of Andrew Glass as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Mr. Glass has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the life sciences industry as Chief Executive Officer of Vivasure Medical and previously from over 15 years in senior leadership roles at Abbott.

Following the previously announced changes to the Company's Board earlier this year, Mr. Glass joins the Company as it transitions from preclinical stage to being a clinical-stage organisation. His expertise in developmental strategy, financing and organisational growth is focussed on expediting the delivery of the aims associated with TTxD's proprietary RIDE platform technology. This includes expanding its immunology and inflammation program, including the nomination of the clinical candidate for RIDE-002 and ongoing management of its stakeholder relationships to secure options for future growth.

Stefano Buono, Chairman of the Board of TTxD, said:

"On behalf of the Board, I am very pleased to welcome Andrew to the Company at a pivotal moment in its development when his track record of building and scaling innovative life sciences will be invaluable. He leads an exceptional team of people at TTxD, supported by our founding shareholders, who are focussed on realizing the full potential of the RIDE platform."

Andrew Glass, Chief Executive Officer of TTxD, said:

"I am delighted to join Trained Therapeutix Discovery at an important inflection point after a decade of development and investment. The Company's RIDE platform offers a fundamentally new way to treat immune-mediated disease, by reprogramming innate immunity where it begins. Turning strong science into effective products that reach patients is where my skills complement the many people within TTxD who are leading development in this breakthrough area of science."

TTxD's RIDE platform is designed to target myeloid progenitor cells that shape how our innate immune system behaves. By reprogramming innate immunity at its origin, the platform aims to achieve more precise and durable control of immune responses. RIDE-002 is being developed for inflammatory diseases including but not limited to hidradenitis suppurativa and inflammatory bowel disease.

About Andrew Glass

Andrew Glass is an experienced life sciences executive with a track record of aligning research and development with commercial goals to grow innovative technologies. Since 2021 he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Vivasure Medical, a Ireland-based company developing fully absorbable solutions for large-bore percutaneous vessel closure. Under his leadership, Vivasure product PerQseal achieved European commercialization, obtained US FDA IDE approval and submitted a premarket approval application to the FDA. In January 2026 the Company was sold to Haemonetics Corporation for total of $215 Million.

Before Vivasure, Andrew spent 15 years in senior leadership roles at Abbott, most recently as Regional Director at Abbott Vascular, responsible for commercial operations across 13 European countries. Earlier, he held senior positions in general management, business development and marketing in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the United States. Andrew holds a Harvard MBA and degree in Chemical Engineering and Molecular Biology from Princeton.

About Trained Therapeutix Discovery

Trained Therapeutix Discovery is a biotechnology company developing a nanomedicine platform designed to modulate the innate immune system at its origin. The company's RIDE platform targets myeloid progenitor cells with the aim of addressing immune dysregulation in conditions such as inflammatory diseases and cancer. The company's lead programs are RIDE-001 in oncology and RIDE-002 in immunology and inflammation. Trained Therapeutix Discovery was founded by the Jean Boulle Group and the Heritage Group, long-term investors with experience in building and scaling innovative science and technology ventures. For more information, visit ttxdiscovery.

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