Mastercard Expands Mobile Payment Choice In Morocco With Samsung Pay

Mastercard is supporting the launch of Samsung Pay in Morocco, expanding consumer choice through secure, convenient mobile payments. Enabled by Mastercard's tokenization technology, eligible Mastercard cardholders at participating banks can use compatible Samsung devices to make payments, bringing together everyday convenience and built-in payment protection.

The launch builds on Mastercard's work with financial institutions and technology partners to advance Morocco's digital payments ecosystem. By extending its capabilities to Samsung Pay, Mastercard is broadening the range of payment options available to consumers and supporting the continued integration of digital payments into everyday commerce.

Samsung Pay builds on Mastercard's established tokenization capabilities in Morocco. The technology underpinning these payments replaces sensitive card details with a unique digital token, helping protect payment credentials during transactions. Authentication and risk-based safeguards provide additional layers of protection, helping consumers pay conveniently and with confidence.

The launch also reflects Mastercard's global ambition to tokenize 100% of online transactions by 2030. Working with financial institutions and technology partners, Mastercard continues to make digital payments both more secure and simpler to use.

Mohamed Benomar, Country Manager of North West Africa, Mastercard, said,“At Mastercard, we believe the future of payments should give people more choice, greater convenience and confidence in every transaction. Supporting Samsung Pay in Morocco is another important step in expanding access to secure digital payment experiences, underpinned by our tokenization technology: Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES). Beyond introducing another way to pay, our ambition is to make digital payments faster, simpler, and more secure.”

For consumers, Samsung Pay means paying with a compatible Samsung device, with no physical card needed for supported transactions. Participating financial institutions can extend an additional digital payment experience to eligible cardholders, while merchants accepting supported contactless payments can accommodate this additional payment option. Together, these capabilities expand choice across the payment ecosystem.

"With Samsung Pay, we want making a payment to feel as natural as using your smartphone or smartwatch. This launch marks another step in our commitment to providing Galaxy users with innovations that are simple, secure, and genuinely useful in everyday life. We would like to thank participating banks and Mastercard for their trust and collaboration, and we are proud to contribute to this digital transformation" said Hongseok Lee, President of Samsung Electronics Maghreb Arab.

Mastercard and Samsung will also roll out a joint campaign in Morocco to accelerate the everyday adoption of Samsung Pay, combining promotional activity with consumer education on how to pay simply and securely with compatible Samsung devices. The initiative aims to support the long-term growth of digital payments across the country.



About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at samsun

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