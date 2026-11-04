Bitcoin Reclaims $78K After Democrats Win Congress

MENAFN - Daily Forex) King Crypto has rebounded toward $78,000 after briefly falling to $75,600 as US midterm election results pointed to a Democratic sweep of Congress. The outcome raises fresh questions about the future of crypto regulation, particularly the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act, which aims to establish a clearer framework for digital asset markets. Although some investors view Democratic control as a setback for the industry's legislative priorities, the initial sell-off has not developed into a sustained breakdown.

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Retail sentiment has weakened, with Santiment reporting a shift toward bearish Bitcoin commentary as election uncertainty intensified. Yet the price recovery suggests traders may already have anticipated much of the political risk.

Bitcoin now faces a technical test: resistance ahead against support around $75,000. Whether buyers can overcome that resistance while regulatory uncertainty persists could determine the next stage of BTC's recovery Sentiment Turns Bearish as Democrats Take Control of Congress

Democrats' victories in both chambers of Congress mark a potential turning point for US crypto policy. The party's gains could complicate efforts to advance legislation backed by much of the industry, including the CLARITY Act, which seeks to clarify regulatory responsibilities for digital assets and market participants.

According to The Associated Press, Democrats secured control of the House and Senate, delivering a significant setback to President Donald Trump's Republican Party. The result gives Democrats greater influence over congressional committees, legislative priorities and oversight of the crypto sector.-p

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US 2026 midterm elections projected results. Source: The Associated Press

The outcome matters because the crypto industry has invested heavily in political campaigns and advocacy, seeking clearer rules for exchanges, token issuers and digital asset intermediaries. A Democratic-controlled Congress could place greater emphasis on consumer protection, regulatory oversight and scrutiny of industry practices, potentially slowing legislation that crypto companies had hoped would advance.

The CLARITY Act is a particular concern. The House passed its version in July 2025, but the Senate failed to advance the legislation in September 2026 after a procedural vote fell short of the 60 votes needed to end debate. The election results could make another attempt more difficult, especially if Democratic committee leaders prioritize other issues or seek substantial changes to the bill.

However, a Democratic victory does not automatically mean the legislation is permanently dead. Lawmakers could still pursue negotiations during the post-election lame-duck session, although the available time and competing priorities may limit progress. Any eventual agreement would also need sufficient bipartisan support in the Senate.

The immediate market response reflects these concerns. Bitcoin briefly dropped toward $75,600 as the election results emerged before recovering toward $78,000. The rebound followed the initial sell-off as traders reassessed the political implications and uncertainty surrounding the outcome faded.

Santiment's social data points to a more cautious retail mood, reporting approximately 0.51 bullish Bitcoin comments for every bearish comment. That compares with roughly 1.8 positive comments per negative comment on October 20, highlighting how quickly sentiment has deteriorated.

“Bearish commentary is dominating once again as Democrats move toward control of both chambers of Congress as results are pouring in,” the onchain data provider said in an X post on Wednesday, adding:

“Many retail traders view Republicans as more crypto-friendly, so the election result is adding fresh selling pressure.”-p

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Bitcoin positive/negative sentiment ratio across social media. Source: Santiment

This shift may reflect concerns about regulatory delays, recent market weakness and lingering uncertainty following the Binance security incident. However, negative sentiment is not necessarily a direct sell signal. When bearish expectations become crowded, even modestly positive developments can trigger short-covering or renewed buying.

“A move back above $79K while the crowd remains bearish would be an especially strong sign that price is beginning to move against retail expectations,” Santiment added.

The distinction between sentiment and price action is important. Bitcoin has recovered despite the political setback, suggesting that traders may have priced in much of the election risk beforehand. A prolonged legislative delay could weigh on confidence in the US crypto industry, but the immediate price direction will also depend on ETF flows, liquidity and broader demand for risk assets Faces Stiff Resistance In Its Recovery Path

Data from TradingView shows the BTC/USD trading near $78,200 after rebounding from a low around $75,600. Despite the recovery, price remains below a key resistance band between $80,000, embraced by the downtrend line of descending triangle and $81,900, where the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) currently sits.-p

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Bitcoin's bullishness now hinges on its ability to break above the triangle's trendline at $80,000 and reclaim the resistance zone, to signal that buyers are regaining control. A sustained move above the 50-day moving average would strengthen the recovery case and open the way toward the bullish target of the triangle at $97,800, about 19% from the current price.

The CoinGlass liquidation heatmap provides additional context. It shows substantial liquidity clusters around $79,000-$80,000, with another notable concentration near $82,000. These areas may attract price as leveraged positions are triggered, potentially increasing volatility as Bitcoin approaches resistance.

If BTC moves through the $79,000-$80,000 cluster, traders will watch whether buying pressure carries it toward $82,000. Clearing the higher liquidity zone could help the price extend toward $85,000. However, liquidation clusters can act as magnets for volatility in either direction rather than reliable directional signals.-p

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Bitcoin liquidation heatmap. Source: CoinGlass

Support is equally important. The TradingView chart highlights a zone between $74,500 and $76,200, where Bitcoin recently found buyers. The liquidation heatmap also shows a significant concentration of liquidity near $75,000-$76,000. This makes the area an important near-term battleground.

A sustained hold above this zone would preserve the possibility of a recovery toward $80,000 and beyond. However, a decisive break below $74,500 would weaken the current structure and expose Bitcoin to further downside as traders reassess support and leveraged positions are unwound.

The Relative Strength Index on the daily chart is around 42, below the neutral 50 threshold. This indicates that momentum remains weak despite the rebound. A move above 50 alongside a break of resistance would provide stronger evidence that bullish momentum is returning.

For now, Bitcoin is caught between improving short-term price action and a challenging political and technical backdrop. The election results may have introduced fresh uncertainty, but the next move will depend on whether buyers can turn the rebound into a sustained break above resistance Takeaways

Bitcoin's rebound toward $78,000 suggests that the initial reaction to the Democratic sweep has not developed into a deeper sell-off. However, the change in congressional control could complicate the CLARITY Act and delay regulatory certainty for the US crypto industry.

The technical picture offers a clear set of levels to monitor. Resistance between $80,000 and $81,950 is the immediate hurdle, followed by liquidity around $82,000. A sustained breakout could open the way toward $85,000 and the chart's projected target near $92,800.

On the downside, the $74,500 and $76,200 area remains the key support zone. Losing this area would weaken the recovery and increase the risk of further declines. Bearish retail sentiment could eventually support a contrarian rebound, but sentiment alone cannot confirm a market bottom.

I remain cautiously neutral: While Bitcoin has shown resilience, its recovery remains unconfirmed. A break above the 50-day moving average, accompanied by stronger demand, would improve the outlook. Failure to reclaim resistance while regulatory concerns and weak momentum persist could leave BTC vulnerable to another test of $75,000 or lower.

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