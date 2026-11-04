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Arrow Electronics Showcases Technologies Advancing Intelligent Robotics, Mobility And Digital Infrastructure Arabian Post

Arrow Electronics Showcases Technologies Advancing Intelligent Robotics, Mobility And Digital Infrastructure Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-04 02:19:45

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2026 – Arrow Electronics is bringing together hundreds of customers, technology suppliers and ecosystem partners at its flagship Arrow Technology Showcase in Shanghai. Held under the theme“Collaborating to Build an Intelligent World,” the event explores technologies shaping the future of intelligent robotics, mobility and digital infrastructure.

The event showcases more than 160 technology demonstrations and solutions spanning AI infrastructure, robotics, automotive electronics, interconnect, passive and electromechanical technologies, power management, industrial automation, edge AI and green energy applications, offering practical approaches to customers' evolving design and engineering challenges.

The growing adoption of robotics, software-defined and electric vehicles, and AI-driven infrastructure is transforming industries worldwide. As companies navigate increasingly complex design requirements, rising performance demands and evolving sustainability goals, they are seeking new ways to accelerate development, optimize operations and bring innovative solutions to market faster.

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The Arabian Post

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