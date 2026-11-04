Democrats Capture Senate Majority With Seven Republican Seats Arabian Post
Projections on Wednesday gave Democrats at least 54 seats in the 100-member chamber, compared with the 47 seats held by Democrats and allied independents before the vote. The party captured seven Republican seats, including victories in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, where Democratic candidates overcame longstanding Republican dominance.
The result will transform the balance of power in Washington when the new Congress convenes in January. A Democratic Senate majority can block legislation, scrutinise presidential appointments and conduct investigations into the administration. Democrats have also secured control of the House of Representatives, giving the opposition authority over both chambers during the remaining two years of Trump's term.
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