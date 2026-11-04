Xcube Access Welcomes Entrust Capital Limited Expanding Access To Professional Portfolio Management Arabian Post
Entrust Capital Limited joins xCube Access, giving eligible investors more choice in professional portfolio management through a streamlined digital service.
Dubai, [November 4]: xCube has announced that Entrust Capital Limited (“Entrust”), a firm authorised and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”), will participate on xCube Access. Through the platform, eligible investors will be able to have their portfolios managed by investment professional advisors from Entrust and access Entrust's managed portfolios through a streamlined digital experience.
Established in 2018, Entrust is a boutique asset management and financial advisory firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Entrust serves institutions, family offices and high net worth clients across the Middle East and North Africa and provides investment and portfolio management services and advisory services across public markets, private markets and alternative investments. Entrust has reported more than US$11billion in assets under management, reflecting the scale of its investment management activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment