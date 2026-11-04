Anthropic To Prohibit Persistent Abuse Of Claude Chatbot Arabian Post
The US technology company said its revised usage policy targets extreme cases involving repeated cruelty towards its models without any discernible purpose. Ordinary frustration over inaccurate answers, criticism of Claude's performance and legitimate testing will remain permitted.
The restriction, announced on 8 October, forms part of a broader policy revision covering deceptive online campaigns, election interference, surveillance, weapons development and applications where artificial intelligence could affect people's safety or livelihoods.
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