MENAFN - Amman Net) The Embassy of Switzerland in Jordan officially launched the Swiss Cooperation Programme for Syria and Neighbouring Countries 2026-2029 today at the Fairmont Hotel in Amman, reaffirming Switzerland's longstanding commitment to supporting vulnerable populations" />Switzerland Launches Cooperation Programme for Syria and Neighbouring Countries | موقع عمان نتتجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيسي البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

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محكمة أمن الدولة، عقدت الأربعاء، أولى الجلسات للنظر في قضية جريمة العمل الإرهابي الواقع على كنيسة (جورجيوس) في بلدة حمود/ الكرك رئيس هيئة الخدمة والإدارة العامة المهندس فايز النهار ينفي صحة ما يثار بشأن إلغاء إجازة يوم السبت للقطاع العام، مؤكدا أن هذا الأمر لم يُطرح بالمطلق، وأنه لا تغيير على تحديد الإجازة الأسبوعية يومي الجمعة والسبت الأجهزة الأمنية، تعثر صباح اليوم الاربعاء، على جثة شخص خمسيني متوفيا داخل مركبته في محافظة عجلون، وفق مصدر أمني الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب يقر بأن الحرب مع إيران أسهمت في خسائر الحزب الجمهوري بانتخابات التجديد النصفي التي جرت الثلاثاء اللجنة المركزية للانتخابات في الكيان المحتل، تصادق اليوم الأربعاء، على النتائج النهائية لانتخابات الكنيست، رغم معارضة حزبي "الليكود" بقيادة بنيامين نتنياهو و"القوة اليهودية" بقيادة إيتمار بن غفير تسجل درجات الحرارة اليوم الأربعاء، حول معدلاتها المناخية لمثل هذا الوقت من العام، ويكون الطقس لطيف الحرارة في أغلب المناطق، ومعتدلًا في الأغوار والبحر الميت والعقبة

Main navigationأدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. موجز راديو البلد× أدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. Switzerland Launches Cooperation Programme for Syria and Neighbouring Countries 11/04/2026 - 14:18 Amman net

The Embassy of Switzerland in Jordan officially launched the Swiss Cooperation Programme for Syria and Neighbouring Countries 2026-2029 today at the Fairmont Hotel in Amman, reaffirming Switzerland's longstanding commitment to supporting vulnerable populations, strengthening national systems and institutions, and advancing pathways towards greater stability, resilience and sustainable development across the region.

Building on more than a decade of engagement in response to the Syrian crisis and its regional consequences, the new Cooperation Programme brings together Switzerland's humanitarian, development, peace and migration instruments under an integrated, whole-of-government approach. Covering Syria, Jordan and Lebanon, the programme seeks to address both immediate humanitarian needs and longer-term structural challenges, while strengthening resilience, self-reliance and sustainable development.

Highlighting Jordan's important role as a regional partner, H.E. Emilija Georgieva, Ambassador of Switzerland to Jordan, stated: "Jordan has shown, time and again, the importance of partnership, resilience and looking ahead. Switzerland is proud to continue walking this path alongside Jordan and all our partners.”

The 2026-2029 programme is structured around four mutually reinforcing priority areas: humanitarian assistance, economic development, climate, and peace and good governance. Through these priorities, Switzerland aims to strengthen inclusive education, protection systems and access to essential services for vulnerable populations, while promoting economic resilience through skills development, employment opportunities and private-sector engagement.

The programme also places strong emphasis on water, sustainable resource management, climate adaptation and disaster-risk reduction. At the same time, it seeks to reinforce peace and good governance by strengthening institutions, promoting the rule of law and accountability, and fostering inclusive governance and social cohesion across the region.

Switzerland has had an international cooperation program for Jordan since 2001, significantly expanding its engagement following the onset of the Syrian crisis in 2011. As Jordan continues to face the challenges of protracted displacement, economic pressures, water scarcity and regional instability, Switzerland remains committed to supporting the country's resilience and sustainable development.

Swiss-supported programs have been contributing to tangible results across several sectors. Between 2019 and 2025 for example approximately 33,000 vulnerable children and adolescents in refugee camps gained access to education, while vocational training initiatives opened employment pathways for more than 800 young people in the hospitality and tourism sector.

In the area of climate and environment, Switzerland supported climate-resilient water solutions, strengthened wastewater management and advanced national flood-risk mapping capacities. Through its engagement in water diplomacy, Switzerland has also been contributing to promoting regional dialogue and cooperation on shared water resources through the Blue Peace Middle East interregional initiative.

The new Cooperation Programme builds on these achievements and aims to further strengthen economic opportunities, water security, protection systems and inclusive governance in Jordan and across the wider region.

In addition, it places particular emphasis on locally led initiatives, conflict-sensitive approaches, gender equality, social inclusion and climate resilience. Working closely with government institutions, United Nations agencies, international and local organizations, civil society and the private sector, Switzerland will continue to promote innovative solutions, strengthen institutional capacities and support sustainable development outcomes for refugees and host communities alike.

Emphasizing Switzerland's commitment to locally driven solutions, Eileen Hofstetter, Head of Cooperation at the Embassy of Switzerland in Jordan, stated: "Our role is not to define the future for others, but to be a reliable partner in helping shape it."

Through the 2026-2029 Cooperation Programme, Switzerland reiterates its commitment to being a reliable and long-term partner, combining immediate assistance with investments in stronger institutions, economic opportunities, climate resilience and lasting peace.