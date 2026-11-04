Swiss Vote: Should Switzerland Loosen Its Arms Export Rules?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) As Europe rearms at a pace not seen since the Cold War, Switzerland's parliament and government want to relax the country's arms export rules, allowing Swiss-made weapons to be sold to certain countries involved in armed conflicts. This content was published on November 4, 2026 - 10:00 1 minute

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Deutsch de Schweizer Waffenexporte lockern? Die Vorlage im Video erklärt Original Read more: Schweizer Waffenexporte lockern? Die Vorlage im Video erk Français fr Faciliter les exportations d'armes suisses? La décision se joue dans les urnes Read more: Faciliter les exportations d'armes suisses? La décision se joue dans les Italiano it Votazioni in Svizzera: bisogna allentare le regole sull'esportazione di armi? Read more: Votazioni in Svizzera: bisogna allentare le regole sull'esportazione di Español es ¿Suiza flexibiliza la exportación de armas? Read more: ¿Suiza flexibiliza la exportación de a 中文 zh 瑞士公投:是否应该放宽武器出口限制? Read more: 瑞士公投:是否应该放宽武器 Русский ru Швейцария поменяет порядок экспорта вооружений? Read more: Швейцария поменяет порядок экспорта вооруже

Opponents have launched a referendum against the reform, meaning Swiss voters will have the final say on November 29.

The proposal would allow arms exports to EU countries, as well as to the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Argentina, even if they are involved in an armed conflict.

Opponents, including the Social Democratic Party, the Greens, the Evangelical People's Party, the Group for a Switzerland without an army and several civil society organisations, launched a referendum.

Read our explainer on this vote:

More More Votes Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restrictions

This content was published on Oct 7, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on a controversial proposal: easing the export rules for war materiel.

Read more: Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restric