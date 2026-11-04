Swiss Vote: Should Switzerland Loosen Its Arms Export Rules?
I manage Swissinfo's social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.
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German Departm
As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.
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French Departm
I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.
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English Departm
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Deutsch
de
Schweizer Waffenexporte lockern? Die Vorlage im Video erklärt
Original
Read more: Schweizer Waffenexporte lockern? Die Vorlage im Video erk
Français
fr
Faciliter les exportations d'armes suisses? La décision se joue dans les urnes
Read more: Faciliter les exportations d'armes suisses? La décision se joue dans les
Italiano
it
Votazioni in Svizzera: bisogna allentare le regole sull'esportazione di armi?
Read more: Votazioni in Svizzera: bisogna allentare le regole sull'esportazione di
Español
es
¿Suiza flexibiliza la exportación de armas?
Read more: ¿Suiza flexibiliza la exportación de a
中文
zh
瑞士公投:是否应该放宽武器出口限制?
Read more: 瑞士公投:是否应该放宽武器
Русский
ru
Швейцария поменяет порядок экспорта вооружений?
Read more: Швейцария поменяет порядок экспорта вооруже
Opponents have launched a referendum against the reform, meaning Swiss voters will have the final say on November 29.
The proposal would allow arms exports to EU countries, as well as to the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Argentina, even if they are involved in an armed conflict.
Opponents, including the Social Democratic Party, the Greens, the Evangelical People's Party, the Group for a Switzerland without an army and several civil society organisations, launched a referendum.
Read our explainer on this vote:More More Votes Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restrictions
This content was published on Oct 7, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on a controversial proposal: easing the export rules for war materiel.Read more: Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restric
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