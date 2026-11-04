Elderly Swiss Women Win European Prize For Landmark Climate Case
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Anziane per il clima premiate dal Consiglio d'Europa
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Read more: Anziane per il clima premiate dal Consiglio d'E
The work of the Swiss Climate Seniors Association was recognised at a major forum in Strasbourg.More More Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human rights
This content was published on Apr 9, 2024 The European Court of Human Rights says the Swiss authorities are responsible for not implementing efficient climate change policies and for violating the right to life of a group of elderly women.Read more: Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human r
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