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Elderly Swiss Women Win European Prize For Landmark Climate Case

Elderly Swiss Women Win European Prize For Landmark Climate Case


Date: 2026-11-04 02:17:17

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A group of elderly women in Switzerland, whose landmark case led to a historic ruling against Switzerland by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in 2024, have won the Council of Europe's Prize for Democratic Innovation. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Elderly Swiss women win European prize for landmark climate case This content was published on November 4, 2026 - 10:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Anziane per il clima premiate dal Consiglio d'Europa Original Read more: Anziane per il clima premiate dal Consiglio d'E

The work of the Swiss Climate Seniors Association was recognised at a major forum in Strasbourg.

More More Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human rights

This content was published on Apr 9, 2024 The European Court of Human Rights says the Swiss authorities are responsible for not implementing efficient climate change policies and for violating the right to life of a group of elderly women.

Read more: Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human r

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