Greenpeace Pushes For More Plant-Based Foods In Swiss Supermarkets
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Petizione Greenpeace per più proteine vegetali da Coop e Migros
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Read more: Petizione Greenpeace per più proteine vegetali da Coop e M
+ Swiss neutrality and food security initiatives suffer hefty defeat
According to a Greenpeace statement issued on Tuesday, 90% of the protein products in the ranges offered by Coop and Migros are animal-based and the same proportion is reflected in their promotional offers. The NGO is therefore calling for that share to be cut to 40% by 2035, with plant-based protein products making up the remaining 60%.More Debate Hosted by: Katy Romy To what extent should the state intervene in the food that ends up on our plates?
Is the food security initiative Swiss voters will decide on in September a step towards sustainable farming or a“vegan diktat”?Join the discuss Aug 13, 2026 19 Likes 28 Comments View the discu
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