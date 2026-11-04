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Greenpeace Pushes For More Plant-Based Foods In Swiss Supermarkets

Greenpeace Pushes For More Plant-Based Foods In Swiss Supermarkets


Date: 2026-11-04 02:17:17

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Environmental organisation Greenpeace Switzerland handed over a petition to Coop and Migros, backed by 27,170 signatures, calling for a greater share of plant-based protein products on supermarket shelves. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Greenpeace pushes for more plant-based foods in Swiss supermarkets This content was published on November 4, 2026 - 10:26 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Petizione Greenpeace per più proteine vegetali da Coop e Migros Original Read more: Petizione Greenpeace per più proteine vegetali da Coop e M

+ Swiss neutrality and food security initiatives suffer hefty defeat

According to a Greenpeace statement issued on Tuesday, 90% of the protein products in the ranges offered by Coop and Migros are animal-based and the same proportion is reflected in their promotional offers. The NGO is therefore calling for that share to be cut to 40% by 2035, with plant-based protein products making up the remaining 60%.

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Join the discuss Aug 13, 2026 19 Likes 28 Comments View the discu

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