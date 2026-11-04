Deutsch de Ein Viertel der Luzerner Bevölkerung ist im Ausland geboren Original Read more: Ein Viertel der Luzerner Bevölkerung ist im Ausland ge

MENAFN - Swissinfo) By the end of 2025, around a quarter of permanent residents in canton Lucerne were born abroad. The share of foreign nationals stood at 21.9%, below the Swiss average of 27.7%, according to Lucerne Statistics (Lustat) on Wednesday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Nearly a quarter of Lucerne residents were born abroad This content was published on November 4, 2026 - 10:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

At the end of 2025, 96,796 foreign nationals were permanent residents of canton Lucerne. Since 2000, their share of the population has risen from 14.8% to 21.9%. Foreign residents came from 167 countries in total.

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This content was published on Apr 9, 2026 The initiative to cap the Swiss population at 10 million is not just about how much growth a country can absorb – it also raises the question of who gets to count as being fully part.

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