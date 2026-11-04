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Nearly A Quarter Of Lucerne Residents Were Born Abroad

Nearly A Quarter Of Lucerne Residents Were Born Abroad


Date: 2026-11-04 02:17:17

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) By the end of 2025, around a quarter of permanent residents in canton Lucerne were born abroad. The share of foreign nationals stood at 21.9%, below the Swiss average of 27.7%, according to Lucerne Statistics (Lustat) on Wednesday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Nearly a quarter of Lucerne residents were born abroad This content was published on November 4, 2026 - 10:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Ein Viertel der Luzerner Bevölkerung ist im Ausland geboren Original Read more: Ein Viertel der Luzerner Bevölkerung ist im Ausland ge

At the end of 2025, 96,796 foreign nationals were permanent residents of canton Lucerne. Since 2000, their share of the population has risen from 14.8% to 21.9%. Foreign residents came from 167 countries in total.

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