Nearly A Quarter Of Lucerne Residents Were Born Abroad
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Ein Viertel der Luzerner Bevölkerung ist im Ausland geboren
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Read more: Ein Viertel der Luzerner Bevölkerung ist im Ausland ge
At the end of 2025, 96,796 foreign nationals were permanent residents of canton Lucerne. Since 2000, their share of the population has risen from 14.8% to 21.9%. Foreign residents came from 167 countries in total.More More Moving abroad At what point does someone belong in Switzerland?
This content was published on Apr 9, 2026 The initiative to cap the Swiss population at 10 million is not just about how much growth a country can absorb – it also raises the question of who gets to count as being fully part.Read more: At what point does someone belong in Switzer
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